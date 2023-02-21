We've been hearing about Mobvoi's next smartwatch for quite some time. While it's supposed to have some impressive specifications, nothing concrete has come directly from the company. Instead, we've had to rely on several leaks over the past year, and the latest one paints a picture of a smartwatch that could become one of the best.

The folks at Droid Life managed to find an FCC listing for an upcoming Mobvoi smartwatch, with model number WH12088. While this in itself isn't all that interesting, what it's packing under the hood looks to be quite tantalizing. As far as specifications go, the smartwatch has the usual radios like Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS. But the more interesting part in the FCC listing is that this device packs a massive 611mAh battery. This might not sound like a lot, but if you compare it to a Pixel Watch, which only has 294mAh battery or compare it to a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which packs a 590mAh unit battery, you can kind of understand just how big 611mAh is.

As far as other details, some of the device's physical measurements are also available, with the watch coming in at 50.1 mm wide. That means this watch could be quite large, when you consider in comparison that Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in at 45mm. When it comes to software, it looks to be running software version RMDB.220901.00A, which indicates the device is running Wear OS 3. For the most part, that's all the information available at this point.

Although Mobvoi is prepping the release of its TicWatch Pro 5, the FCC listing had no mention of this. While the company did announce its smartwatch would ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 processor, that data was also not found in the FCC listing. Of course, with Mobile World Congress just around the corner, we can always hope that this smartwatch will make a proper appearance.

Source: Federal Communications Commission

Via: Droid Life