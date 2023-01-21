Although you don't hear the Mobvoi name much, the company has been around for quite some time, creating software and hardware for close to a decade. But perhaps what the company is best known for is its smartwatches, which offer simple, yet classic designs. In fact, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra was highly rated back in 2021 when it first launched, offer excellent performance while maintaining great battery life. So as you can imagine, we've been anxiously waiting for a follow-up, and it looks like we're finally getting a first look courtesy of a leaked render.

The leak comes from Kuba Wojciechowski on Twitter, who has been known in the past to offer up early looks on hardware, software, and also insight into some interesting things that are the horizon. Today, the developer shared a render of the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5, giving the world its first look at the smartwatch that might be coming soon. Along with a render and a name, Wojciechowski shared that the smartwatch will be one of the first to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 processor.

It's uncertain whether this will arrive with the standard version of the chip or the "Plus" model variant. Wojciechowski kept that part in parentheses, perhaps to indicate that it could arrive with either. In addition to the image and hardware details, Wojciechowski also stated that it will be running Wear OS 3. If you've been waiting for a simple looking smartwatch with new hardware, it might be worth waiting for the TicWatch Pro 5. If not, you can always check out some of the best smartwatches out on the market today before you make a decision.

Source: Kuba Wojciechowski (Twitter)