Released earlier this year, the TicWatch Pro 5 features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip and is one of the best Wear OS devices money can buy. Now, more than a month after its launch, Mobvoi is rolling out a new software update for the device, bringing several new tweaks and improvements. However, the much-wanted Google Assistant support continues to elude it, even as its Wear OS rivals like the Fossil Gen 6 received the feature earlier this month.

As noted by Redditor u/Eqwansyafiq, the update comes with build number RMDB.230615.003 and includes the latest July 2023 security patch. It also brings enhanced vibration intensity that should make notifications more discernable on your wrist. Another change is that the alarms will now function even when the device is locked, especially after exiting Essential mode. The update also improves the responsiveness of the OLED screen by increasing the speed of the 'Tilt to wake up' feature.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the update also includes some general improvements that the company says will enhance the overall system stability and minimize potential issues or glitches. The incoming update also fixes many annoying bugs, including an audio issue, a watchface customization problem, TicHealth app crashes, incorrect prompts for heart rate measurements, and more.

As with all OTA updates, this particular rollout is happening in a phased manner, but Mobvoi says that it will be available for all TicWatch Pro 5 devices by Saturday, July 1. Our review unit has already received the update, so it's only a matter of time before your device will get it too, if it hasn't already.

While the new update and the latest security patch are good news for TicWatch Pro 5 owners, the device is yet to receive the Wear OS 3 update, even as the company opened up Wear OS 3 beta signups for a whole bunch of its older smartwatches. Still, despite Mobvoi's tardy update roadmap, the TicWatch Pro 5 remains a stellar product in its own right, and one that should be even safer and more stable after the latest update.