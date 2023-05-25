Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Mobvoi's new TicWatch Pro 5 is the first smartwatch to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform. Along with improved power, it also lends longer battery life to the king of battery for Wear OS 3 devices. New health features and functions on the secondary display make this a very impressive smartwatch. Pros Stellar battery life Fast performance Useful low-power secondary display Cons Only available in one size Doesn't ship with Google Assistant Design might not be for everyone See at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch The Google Pixel Watch is the Wear OS smartwatch that fits the stock Android experience. Although it lacks the specs of its competitors, Pixel fans will appreciate this smartwatch. Plus, the Fitbit integration will be an added benefit for fitness lovers. Pros Stock Wear OS experience Fitbit integration Low-key design Cons Small display Slower performance Mediocre battery life $350 at Best Buy $349 at Amazon



Wear OS smartwatches have had their ups and downs, routinely falling short of the Apple Watch due to meager software support and integration. That changed when Google planned to unveil the Pixel Watch, intent on developing Wear OS for that product, in a move that benefited every smartwatch manufacturer out there. Now that Mobvoi's latest TicWatch Pro 5 is out, does it compare to Google's Pixel Watch? Though the latter has the growing Pixel brand behind it and offers a stock Wear OS experience, that might not be enough for it to overcome Mobvoi's experience in the smartwatch industry.

TicWatch Pro 5 vs. Pixel Watch: Price, availability, and specs

Though leaks suggested that the TicWatch Pro 5 was coming soon for weeks ahead of its launch, the smartwatch was officially announced by Mobvoi on May 24, 2023, and went on sale the same day. The case itself doesn't have any customization options since you only have one size and one color to choose from — Obsidian black. There are five colors to choose from when it comes to the 24mm watch bands: Jungle Green, Bonfire Orange, Twilight Blue, Tuxedo Black (leather), and Smart Casual Blue (leather). Each watch features 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and the smartwatch can be purchased at Amazon or Mobvoi for $350.

Google released the Pixel Watch in October 2022, and the smartwatch has been widely available for months. The Pixel Watch comes in two configurations, a GPS version and an LTE version, which are priced at $349 and $399, respectively. The LTE version can connect to a cellular plan and receive service while outside your smartphone's Bluetooth range, and it also supports GPS connectivity. Google sells a variety of bands, from silicone to leather to stainless steel, and there are also third-party options available. But unlike the standard 24mm connection of the TicWatch Pro 5, Google's watch uses a specialized connection for the watch band. The Pixel Watch can be purchased through Google, cellular carriers, and retailers like Best Buy or Amazon.



Google Pixel Watch Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Brand Google Mobvoi Operating System WearOS 3.5 Wear OS 3.5 Display OLED 1.43-inch 466x466 326ppi, Always On Display OLED + Ultra-low-power Display CPU Exynos 9110 Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform Battery 294 mAh 628 mAh, up to 80 hrs of use in full smartwatch mode Dimensions 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm 50.15x48x12.2 mm Weight 36g 44.35g

TicWatch Pro 5 vs. Pixel Watch: Hardware and battery life isn't a competition

The TicWatch Pro series of smartwatches have been known to be battery life champions, and that doesn't change with the TicWatch Pro 5. Mobvoi says that the watch can last for up to 80 hours on a single charge, and our reviewer routinely got 4-5 days of battery life before needing to recharge. That kind of battery life is superior to many of the best smartwatches in 2023, and it definitely beats out the Pixel Watch, which needs to be recharged just about every night. If you're hoping to go a couple days without charging your smartwatch, you should pick up the TicWatch Pro 5 instead of the Pixel Watch.

Contrary to what you might expect, the TicWatch Pro 5 also bests the Pixel Watch in terms of performance. Usually higher-performance devices come with a compromise in battery life, but that isn't the case with the TicWatch 5. It is the first smartwatch to ship with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform, and that shows in daily use. By comparison, the Pixel Watch is powered by an Exynos 9110, which is a five-year-old chip that frankly shouldn't be on a smartwatch in 2023. If you're looking for a snappy and powerful experience on your wrist, the TicWatch Pro 5 is the way to go.

Navigation is similar between the TicWatch Pro 5 and the Pixel Watch, though. Both smartwatches have two buttons: a discreet button and a rotating crown. The crown allows you to scroll through your app drawer and through user-interface elements, and generally functions the same on both devices. However, it's worth noting that the TicWatch Pro 5's larger display will definitely be easier to navigate than the Pixel Watch.

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention the TicWatch Pro 5's unique dual-display feature, which is one of the coolest tricks offered by any smartwatch on the market today. The TicWatch Pro 5 has an OLED display that's used to show things clearly and brightly, but it also has a transparent display on top of that. When you're trying to conserve battery life, it can use that ultra low-power secondary display to show critical information and turn off everything else. Now, the TicWatch Pro 5's secondary display gains more functionality, like tiles.

TicWatch Pro 5 vs. Pixel Watch: Similar software, different features

The TicWatch Pro 5 runs Wear OS 3.5, and thus, it looks very similar to the software found on the Pixel Watch. Google's option also runs Wear OS 3.5, but the Pixel Watch comes with a few features that aren't found on the TicWatch Pro 5. For example, both smartwatches have an app drawer that looks the same, but only the TicWatch Pro 5 can pin apps to the top of the drawer. There are also a few differences when customizing watch faces on the Pixel Watch and TicWatch Pro 5.

Though both smartwatches can connect to all the best Android smartphones, the Pixel Watch will have an edge when it is paired with a Pixel phone. Plus, Google's smartwatch has deep Fitbit integration since Google bought out the company a few years ago. So, if you're a fitness guru who likes the Fitbit ecosystem, the Pixel Watch might be for you. But the TicWatch Pro 5 has a more durable and rugged form factor fit for the outdoors, so there's a balance to be found between the two devices.

TicWatch Pro 5 vs. Pixel Watch: Are more displays better?

More isn't always better, but it might just be this time. The TicWatch Pro 5's dual-display technology isn't better because it has an extra display. It's better because it adds a level of extra functionality that is unmatched. The smartwatch is already a battery life champ, and the ultra-low-power display only adds to its battery life and usefulness away from power. That is especially important when it's compared to the Pixel Watch, whose limited battery life poses an issue. Though the Pixel Watch does have support for an always-on display, it isn't always practical because it drains battery life so quickly.

Size is also an issue, but it'll come down to personal preference. The Pixel Watch's tiny display can make it hard to navigate with your fingertip, but it also makes it look more like a normal watch. If you're going for that look, the Pixel Watch might be the most low-key smartwatch out there. However, the TicWatch Pro 5's loud and proud design makes it durable, and the 1.43-inch screen is easy to use.

TicWatch Pro 5 vs. Pixel Watch: Which is right for you?

The Pixel Watch might be the best Wear OS smartwatch in a few years, but the TicWatch Pro 5 is one of the best today. The hardware and battery life aren't even a comparison between the two wearables — Mobvoi blows the Pixel Watch out of the water with the TicWatch Pro 5. If you're a fan of highly-functional smartwatches and like a large watch on your wrist, you won't be disappointed with the TicWatch Pro 5. Plus, it's always fun to try out innovative new features, and the dual-display tech on the TicWatch Pro 5 is surely that.

But not everyone is looking for a giant smartwatch packed with a ton of features. Some just want a simple smartwatch that can provide a few smart functions, and if that's you, the Pixel Watch is a great choice. It might be lacking in terms of power and features, but it is one of the best-looking minimalist smartwatches on the market. It's designed to look like a watch, and that is a big benefit to some. Plus, the integration with Pixel devices and the stock Wear OS experience is a killer feature if you're deep in Google's ecosystem.