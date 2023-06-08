Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Mobvoi's new TicWatch Pro 5 is the first smartwatch to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform. Along with improved power, it also lends longer battery life to the king of battery for Wear OS 3 devices. New health features and functions on the secondary display make this a very impressive smartwatch. Pros Best battery life on a Wear OS smartwatch Useful secondary display Fast performance Cons No Google Assistant at launch Available in just one size Fitness-centric design isn't for everyone $349 at Amazon

Wear OS smartwatches have come a long way in recent years, and both Samsung and Mobvoi have been leading the charge. Fitness-focused Wear OS smartwatches are gaining popularity as well, and the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are two of the best ones available. The TicWatch Pro 5 is nearly a year newer than the Galaxy Watch 5, but does that make it better than Samsung's offering? It depends, but people who live an active lifestyle will appreciate the design and feature set of both of these smartwatches, which happen to be some of the best smartwatches in 2023.

TicWatch Pro 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 5: Price, specs and availability

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 debuted on May 24, 2023, and became available for purchase that same day. It costs $350 and is available in just one configuration offering 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage in an Obsidian black case. There are different bands to choose from, with three silicone bands and two leather bands available. The silicone bands are available in Jungle Green, Bonfire Orange, and Twilight Blue, while the leather bands are offered in Tuxedo Black or Smart Casual Blue colorways. The smartwatch can either be purchased directly through Mobvoi or from Amazon.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is roughly a year older than the TicWatch Pro 5, and it debuted on August 26, 2022. The smartwatch is available in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm size retails for $280, while the 44mm size retails for $310. However, in the months since the Galaxy Watch 5 was revealed, the smartwatch has seen routine discounts. At the time of writing, you can get the Galaxy Watch 5 for $50 off in both sizes. The Galaxy Watch 5 is available in Silver, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, Sapphire, and Graphite colors.



Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Display 1.43-inch 466x466 326ppi, Always On Display OLED + Ultra-low-power Display 1.19-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass AMOLED 396x396 (40mm) or 1.36-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass AMOLED 450x450px (44mm) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform Exynos W920 RAM 2GB 1.5GB Storage 32GB 16GB Battery 628 mAh, up to 80 hrs of use in full smartwatch mode 284mAh (40mm) or 410 mAh (44mm) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, NFC NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi (2.4Gz & 5Ghz), LTE (optional) Durability MIL-STD-810H, 5ATM IP68, waterproof to 50m (5ATM), MIL-STD-810H Health sensors HD PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, Skin Temperature Sensor, Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Sensor (ECG), Bioelectrical Impedance (BIA), Continuous SpO, Skin Temperature Sensor Strap 24mm Solid Silicone 20mm Dimensions 50.15x48x12.2 mm (1.97x1.88x0.48in) 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm (40mm) or 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm (44mm) Weight 44.35g (1.54 ounces) 29g (40mm) or 32.8g (44mm) Mobile payments Yes (Google Wallet) Samsung Pay, Google Wallet Workout detection Yes Yes

TicWatch Pro 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 5: A rugged design and display

Both the TicWatch Pro 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 have rugged designs that are clearly made for people with active lifestyles. They actually look pretty similar, but the TicWatch Pro 5 definitely has a more rugged design. In terms of durability certifications, the two smartwatches match up nicely. Both are MIL-STD-810H certified, which is a certification that tests a product against nearly 30 situations, including extreme temperature, dust, and shock. That means you can rest assured that both smartwatches can withstand outdoor conditions without breaking.

The TicWatch Pro 5 has a bigger display than the Galaxy Watch 5, measuring up to 1.43 inches. This could be a great perk of the TicWatch Pro 5 if you like larger screens, but this is the only size the TicWatch Pro 5 is available in. Samsung, on the other hand, offers the Galaxy Watch 5 in two different sizes. The smaller size offers a 1.19-inch panel, while the larger size comes with a 1.36-inch screen. If you like a smaller watch, you should go for the smaller version of the Galaxy Watch 5.

Both smartwatches are similar in terms of water resistance, but they use two different standards. The TicWatch Pro 5 has a water resistance rating of 5 ATM, which is based on water pressure. The Galaxy Watch 5 is IP68 certified, which is about the same water resistance as the TicWatch Pro 5. However, the Galaxy Watch 5's IP68 rating also means that it is dust resistant, unlike the TicWatch Pro 5. But with the military-grade durability testing, I wouldn't worry too much about some dust causing any issues with either watch.

TicWatch Pro 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 5: Mobvoi has a trick up its sleeve

The two displays might look similar at a quick glance, but the TicWatch Pro 5 also has a secondary low-power display. It's located above the main OLED display and can show key information without consuming a lot of battery life. It actually doesn't emit any light, unless you enable the backlight to illuminate when you raise your wrist, and instead uses ambient lighting from your environment to illuminate the display. Now, the secondary display has more features on the TicWatch Pro 5, like using tiles on Wear OS 3. It's one of the TicWatch Pro 5's best features, and there's nothing similar available on the Galaxy Watch 5.

If you're used to charging your smartwatch each night, the benefit of the TicWatch Pro 5 might not be as profound in daily use. But if you like to go multiple days without charging your smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 5's secondary display can be crucial in preserving battery life.

TicWatch Pro 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 5: Mobvoi's performance and battery life is unmatched

Mobvoi is known for providing impressive battery life on its smartwatches, and the TicWatch Pro 5 does not disappoint. Mobvoi says that you can get up to 80 hours of battery life on a single charge, which bests the 50-hour rating of the Galaxy Watch 5. Plus, that number is derived from the 44mm model, and battery life will be less on the smaller 40mm model. So, if you're looking for the best battery life, you should definitely spring for the TicWatch Pro 5.

The TicWatch Pro 5 excels in performance as well, as it packs a powerful onboard processor. The TicWatch Pro 5 is the first smartwatch to include Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform, and it's a big step up over its predecessor's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip. The Exynos W920 chip found on the Galaxy Watch 5 isn't bad by any means, but Qualcomm's new platform is one of the best chipsets for wearable devices. The TicWatch Pro 5 is also nearly a full year newer, which will show in the months and years after you buy one of these smartwatches.

TicWatch Pro 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 5: Both run Wear OS, but with a twist

Both smartwatches run Wear OS 3, but the Galaxy Watch 5 also features the One UI 4.5 skin. That could be a benefit or a drawback, depending on your thoughts on Samsung's One UI software. If you currently use One UI on your Samsung smartphone already, you might appreciate the consistency on your smartwatch. However, the TicWatch Pro 5 has a more stock Wear OS experience, and it also ships with Wear OS 3.5. Since it's a year newer, it'll likely have longer software support than the Galaxy Watch 5.

TicWatch Pro 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 5: Which is right for you?

The TicWatch Pro 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 are both capable fitness-centric smartwatches, but Mobvoi is a year of development ahead of the Galaxy Watch 5, and that shows. The TicWatch Pro 5 is a battery champion, has a really intuitive secondary display, and has great processing power as well. As such, most people looking for a rugged smartwatch should look to the TicWatch Pro 5. It's one of the best Wear OS smartwatches in 2023.

But the Galaxy Watch 5 does make sense for some people, especially those who want a smaller smartwatch. The TicWatch Pro 5 is just too big for some wrists, and the 40mm option on the Galaxy Watch 5 fills that gap nicely. Plus, One UI on the Galaxy Watch 5 can be a benefit for people who are deep in Samsung's ecosystem and like the company's approach to software design.