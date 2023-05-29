Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Mobvoi's new TicWatch Pro 5 is the first smartwatch to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform. Along with improved power, it also lends longer battery life to the king of battery for Wear OS 3 devices. New health features and functions on the secondary display make this a very impressive smartwatch. Pros Excellent battery life Improved secondary display Reliable performance Cons The size isn't idea for everyone No Google Assistant at launch $349 at Amazon

Source: Mobvoi Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra shares a lot of similarities with the newer model, and is readily available to purchase at a relatively cheaper price. It's still missing the promised Wear OS 3 update, though. Pros Useful secondary display Good battery life Reliable day-to-day performance Cons No Wear OS 3 update yet Only a single size option $299 at Amazon



The competition in the Wear OS market is heating up as more manufacturers are gunning for the Undisputed Title. Mobvoi has been a known name in the wearable space for releasing capable and reliable smartwatches every year, and its latest smartwatch — the TicWatch Pro 5 — brings some welcome upgrades to its predecessor. Incremental changes were the name of the game with the company's TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra but has the TicWatch Pro 5 done enough to set itself apart and call dibs on one of the top spots in our roundup of the best smartwatches? I was curious to find the answer myself, so I decided to take a closer look at the TicWatch Pro 5 vs TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra comparison and find out what makes them tick.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 vs TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The TicWatch Pro 5 is Mobvoi's latest smartwatch that went on sale on May 24, 2023. You can pick one up for yourself from Amazon or directly through Mobvoi for $350. The company is offering the TicWatch Pro 5 in only one size and one color, so all you get is a 50mm case in the Obsidian Black colorway. You can swap out the default band for any 24mm ones that are available on the market. I suggest you check out our roundup of the best TicWatch Pro 5 bands to find some good options.

Mobvoi's other smartwatch in this comparison is a couple of years old now, but you can still find it on the market for $300 or less. It's a bit expensive considering the aging hardware, but it's frequently discounted, and I've seen it drop to around $220. You can follow the purchase links in this post to find the best price for it. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is also available in a single size and color, but it's slightly smaller with a 47mm case, it comes in the Shadow Black colorway. This particular model uses the standard 22mm bands.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro vs TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra: Specifications

Before we jump into the detailed comparison, let's take a look at the spec sheet to see how these smartwatches stack up on paper.



Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra Display 1.43-inch 466x466 326ppi, Always On Display OLED + Ultra-low-power Display 1.4-inch 454x454 326ppi Full Color always-on display AMOLED + FSTN CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform and Mobvoi dual processor system RAM 2GB 1GB Storage 32GB 8GB Battery 628 mAh, up to 80 hrs of use in full smartwatch mode 577mAh Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi:802.11b/g/n Durability MIL-STD-810H, 5ATM IP68, Pool Swim/MIL-STD-810G Health sensors HD PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, Skin Temperature Sensor, HD PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor Strap 24mm Solid Silicone 22mm Dimensions 50.15x48x12.2 mm (1.97x1.88x0.48in) 47x48x12.3mm (1.85x1.88x0.48in) Weight 44.35g (1.54 ounces) 41g (1.44ounces) Mobile payments Yes (Google Wallet) Google Pay Workout detection Yes Yes

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 vs TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra: Design and build quality

The TicWatch Pro 5 and the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra look like they're cut from the same cloth. That's not really a surprise because all TicWatch Pro models have shared pretty much the same design. It gives them a sporty look and makes them instantly recognizable. Both watches in this comparison have a black-colored case with knurled bezels, and they also have buttons/crowns on the right-hand side.

The new TicWatch Pro 5 model has a rotating crown along with a button right above it at the two o'clock location. It's the first Mobvoi with a rotating crown that can be used for navigation, and it works very well as advertised. In comparison, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra sports two crowns on the right-hand side instead of push buttons which can be used to navigate the watch interface or access certain features. Keep in mind that these crowns are just buttons and not actual digital crowns as you get on the newer model. You can rotate the crowns on the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra model, but they're simply for aesthetic.

The TicWatch Pro 5's case is made out of aluminum and high-strength nylon with fiberglass, whereas the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra's case uses stainless steel instead of aluminum. The aluminum case only makes the TicWatch Pro 5 a couple of grams heavier, but it's physically bigger than the TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra's case. In fact, the TicWatch 5 Pro is one of the biggest Wear OS smartwatches out there at 50.15x48x12.2 mm and 44.35 grams. Meanwhile, the Pro 3 Ultra model measures 47x48x12.3 mm dimensions and weighs 37 grams, which I'd say, is at par with a lot of other smartwatches out there. Mobvoi is also using a bigger 24mm watch band for the new TicWatch Pro 5 as opposed to the standard 22mm bands that are more commonly available in the market.

Both watches carry a MIL-STD-810H rating for durability, meaning they're equally durable and can withstand extreme temperatures, low pressure, and other elements without giving up on you. The TicWatch Pro 5 comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating while the older TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra carries an IP68 rating. The display on these watches is also protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass, so they're quite durable as well. All things considered, it's safe to say that both TicWatch Pro 5 and TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra are durable smartwatches that are built to last. Neither of them will disappoint you when it comes to durability, so the only thing you need to consider is the size difference.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 vs TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra: Display

Mobvoi's battery-saving signature dual-display setup can be seen on both smartwatches in this comparison. The newer TicWatch Pro 5 model sports a 1.43-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 466x466 pixels. It's complemented by an ultra-low power (ULP) panel that does all the heavy lifting to show you relevant information when you aren't actively using the watch. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra comes with a 1.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. This AMOLED panel powers off when the watch is not in use, and the watch automatically switches to the FSTN secondary display which can be customized with a backlight in 18 different colors.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

Mobvoi's signature dual-layer display technology has been around for quite some time, but the company has introduced some new features for the TicWatch Pro 5. The secondary display can now display "Tiles" with different sets of information like notifications, heart rate, blood oxygen, and more. You can also set different backlights on the secondary display and use them as visual cues for your hear-rate range. You'll miss out on some of these features on the TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra, so keep that in mind. The primary OLED panel on both watches are quite similar, so you won't notice any significant difference there.

Mobvoi TichWatch Pro 5 vs TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra: Internals and software

The TicWatch Pro 5 is the first smartwatch to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable platform, which is significantly better than the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform used by the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra. The new chipset is built on a 4nm process, and it's more powerful and efficient compared to the older one. Mobvoi has also packed the new TicWatch 5 Pro with 2GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of storage. In comparison, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The more advanced chipset and more memory definitely make the TicWatch Pro 5 better at handling various tasks.

Source: Mobvoi Source: Mobvoi

The older TicWatch Pro 3 didn't have any performance hiccups when we reviewed it. But it's worth noting that it's a couple of years old now, and you may notice some minor issues while using it for day-to-day tasks. Both smartwatches are packed with a lot of sensors to track various health metrics. You get all the usual set of sensors on both watches to track things like heart rate, SpO2, and more. Sensors like an accelerometer, gyro, HD PPG heart rate sensor, barometer, and low latency off-body sensors are standard on both watches, but the new TicWatch Pro 5 model comes with a skin temperature and compass too.

The larger case size allows the TicWatch Pro 5 to pack a massive 628mAh battery, which is bigger and can last longer than the 577mAh battery inside the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra. My colleague Chris was able to use his TicWatch Pro 5 unit consistently for about 4–5 days on a single charge, that too with all the health-tracking features enabled. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra model was only able to last for around 3 days with basic activity tracking when we reviewed it back in 2021. The new model is definitely better when it comes to battery life thanks to a bigger battery and a more efficient chipset. Both TicWatch models in this comparison use a proprietary magnetic Pogo pin connector for charging, and they take a little more than an hour to fully charge.

The TicWatch Pro 5 and TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, both run Google's Wear OS operating system. The newer, however, runs on the new Wear OS 3 software (Wear OS 3.5 to be specific), whereas the older one is stuck with a version of Wear OS 2. Mobvoi did say the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra would receive a Wear OS 3 update, but it hasn't happened yet due to some inevitable delays. You won't miss out on any crucial features on the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra model due to Wear OS 2, but Google's Wear OS 3 is better optimized and has some unique features which you won't find on other Wear OS watches. You can check out TicWatch Pro 5 review (linked earlier in this post) to learn more about some of these features in detail.

Both smartwatches can automatically detect various workouts, and they can also track a lot of health metrics for you automatically including steps, calories, and more. You get GPS tracking on both watches, and they're both equally reliable and are at par with other smartwatches out there. Notably, you also get Mobvoi's line of health apps like TicSleep, TicBreathe, TicHealth, TicExercise, and more on both smartwatches, so no differences there.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 vs TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra: Which to buy?

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and TicWatch Pro 5 share a lot of similarities in the design department, but the newer watch in Mobvoi's TicWatch lineup is the better pick overall. I say that because the TicWatch Pro 5 handily beats the older model in the performance and battery life department. The new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform makes the TicWatch Pro 5 snappier and more power efficient. You also get a couple of new sensors to track things like skin temperature on the TicWatch Pro 5, and it also comes with Google's Wear OS out of the box while the older model is still waiting for an update. The TicWatch Pro 5 is more expensive than the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, but the $350 asking price puts it in the same league as other options like the Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch 5, and more.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Editor's Choice Mobvoi's new TicWatch Pro 5 is the first smartwatch to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform. Along with improved power, it also lends longer battery life to the king of battery for Wear OS 3 devices. New health features and functions on the secondary display make this a very impressive smartwatch. $349 at Amazon

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra fell a bit short in this comparison going against a relatively new model, but it's a good option to consider. You can grab one for as low as $220 at the time of drawing this comparison, which is a pretty good price as long as you don't mind giving up on some features and using relatively old hardware. Alternatively, you can also consider buying Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic which can be had for just $200 and $280 right now.