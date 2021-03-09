Mobvoi’s new TicWatch Pro S is a minor upgrade over the TicWatch Pro 2020

Following the launch of the TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch Pro 3 LTE late last year, Mobvoi is back again with another smartwatch. The TicWatch Pro S is the latest offering from the Beijing-based wearables manufacturer, and it brings minor improvements over the TicWatch Pro 2020. The new smartwatch comes with double the storage, a couple of new software features, and new apps previously only available on the flagship TicWatch Pro 3.

TicWatch Pro S: Specifications

Specification TicWatch Pro S Size 45 x 12.6mm Display 1.36-inch AMOLED (400x400p) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Memory RAM: 1GB

ROM: 8GB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, 802.11bgn Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, Magnetic Sensor, PPG Heart Rate sensor, Ambient Light sensor, Low latency off-body sensor NFC payments Yes, Google Pay Battery 415mAh Durability IP68 OS Wear OS

The TicWatch Pro S isn’t all that different from the TicWatch Pro 2020 (review) from last year. It features the same design, the same 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 400x 400 pixels, and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip on the inside (still no 3100). The biggest upgrade from the TicWatch Pro 2020 is the ROM. Instead of 4GB, the new TicWatch Pro S packs 8GB of onboard storage. This will give you plenty of extra storage space to install more Wear OS apps.

All of the other changes are limited to software. The TicWatch Pro S comes with TicExercise 3.0, which offers 13 workout modes, GPS tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and more. On top of that, it brings a new running lap counter, an upgraded heart range indicator, a revamped UI, and VO2 Max tracking. The smartwatch also comes with TicSleep 2.0, which provides more data and analytics than previous versions of the software. It’s now also supported in Essential Mode, so you can save some battery life while monitoring your sleep.

Furthermore, the TicWatch Pro S comes with two new apps that were launched with the TicWatch Pro 3 last year. These include TicBreathe and TicHearing. In case you aren’t familiar with the apps, TicBreath lets you monitor your heart rate and stress changes, while TicHearing lets you know if any environmental noise may be damaging to your ears.

Pricing & Availability

The TicWatch Pro S will be available in Europe, the US, and the UK starting today. Interested buyers will be available to get it on Mobvoi’s website and Amazon.com for a price of $259.99/£222.99 /€259.99. The TicWatch Pro S may not attract many buyers at that price, as it’s still based on the Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform. Especially since the older TicWatch Pro 2020 is over $100 cheaper and offers pretty much all the same features, except for the additional storage. The more premium TicWatch Pro 3, on the other hand, comes at just $50 more and offers a ton of improvements over the TicWatch Pro S, including the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform.