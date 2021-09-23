Mobvoi’s next-gen TicWatch Pro with the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ just got leaked

In September last year, Mobvoi launched the TicWatch Pro 3 — the first Wear OS smartwatch based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform. Up until Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series earlier this year, the TicWatch Pro 3 was one of the best Wear OS smartwatches you could get on the market. But now that it has some stiff competition, Mobvoi is gearing up to launch the next-gen model. Although the company hasn’t revealed any official information about the upcoming smartwatch, an Italian YouTuber has got his hands on it ahead of the official launch.

In a recent video (via Notebookcheck), YouTuber Andrea Galeazzi showcases the upcoming smartwatch, likely called the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS. The video showcases the smartwatch’s design and reveals that it’s based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform. For the unaware, Snapdragon Wear 4100+ is a minor upgrade over the older model, with the only difference being a co-processor that optimizes the power consumption of the AoD functionality. The video further reveals that the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS will come with MIL-STD-810G certification.

Other than these two details, the video highlights a couple of minor design changes, including a lighter case color, smaller display bezels, and a ridged edge around the display. We don’t know much else about the upcoming smartwatch at the moment, but we don’t expect it to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. Since the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is based on the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, it could come with Wear OS 3 out of the box. However, that may not be the case, as the recently launched Fossil Gen 6 lineup didn’t come with Wear OS 3 despite featuring the same SoC.

It’s worth noting that OPPO is also working on a Snapdragon Wear 4100-based smartwatch, which is expected to arrive sometime soon. Recent leaks suggest that it might feature 16GB of onboard storage and run Wear OS 3 out of the box.

Featured image: TicWatch Pro 3 GPS