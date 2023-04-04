While Mobvoi doesn't get talked about as much as say, Samsung or Google, it still produces some excellent products, especially its smartwatches powered by Wear OS. While its TicWatch line of smartwatches has been out for quite some time, the devices have yet to receive updates to Wear OS 3, despite the company's repeated promises. Now, it looks like we're getting another update from the company, this time coming from its Facebook group, with indication that Wear OS 3 will be made available for the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and TicWatch E3 in the third quarter of 2023.

According to the post, speaking directly with Mobvoi, the customer service agent was able to confirm that the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and TicWatch E3 has an update "planned" for Q3 2023. While this is great news, we'll still have to wait and see to truly celebrate the news, as the company has made statements like this before in the past. Now, Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS owners might be wondering why an update wasn't mentioned for their watches. Unfortunately, we don't have the answers, and it looks like the company might just be focusing on the low and high-end models for now.

As for the future holds for Mobvoi, the company has been fairly tight-lipped but little leaks here and there have indicated that a TicWatch Pro 5 is on the horizon. And while there isn't much information out there about the device, it could end up having a similar styling to the current model and could even pack a larger battery coming in at 611mAh. But as for when it will release is anyone's guess. Hopefully the company will be able to deliver its new smartwatch soon, along with an update for older models as well.

Source: The Official Mobvoi TicWatch and earphones Group (Facebook)