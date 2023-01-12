Mobvoi, the company behind the popular TicWatch line of Wear OS smartwatches, wants all smartwatch users to have access to more unique and personalized watch faces, and it has launched a new app to meet that goal. The TimeShow app is a marketplace for watch faces available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that hosts a host of new watch faces for Wear OS and watchOS smartwatches. It features both free and paid watch faces spanning various categories, from minimal watch faces to ones that feature interactive mini-games.

In addition to the watch faces already available in the TimeFace app, Mobvoi plans to add new options weekly, giving users even more options in the long run. The watch faces also multiple various customizations, allowing you to change the font, effects, complications, and more.

For those who want completely personalized watch faces, Mobvoi has launched a TimeShow DIY companion website where you can create your own watch face and upload it to the app. Mobvoi plans to integrate a revenue-sharing plan to encourage creators to submit their watch faces through the DIY platform and turn a profit from their work.

Talking about the new app and platform, Robert Zhang, VP of Engineering at Mobvoi, said, "A watch is like an extension of your personality and, in a digital world, a watch face serves the same purpose, whether it's through fun games, useful applications, or simply an attractive design. It was important for us that TicWatch and all smartwatch users are able to express themselves the way they want to, and for creators, to provide a platform to showcase their abilities and earn from their incredible work."

If you've been on the lookout for a new watch face for your smartwatch, give the TimeShow app a shot by following the link below. Or create your own by heading to the TimeShow DIY website.