It's been a long time coming, but TicWatch users can let out a small sigh of relief, because, after so many rumors, Mobvoi has finally begun its process to update its wearables to Wear OS 3. Although the update hasn't rolled out yet, the company is starting its recruitment for its upcoming beta, giving users the chance to experience the software early.

The company took to Twitter, sharing that its Wear OS 3 beta program is set to launch in the coming week, and is requesting those interested, to sign up for the chance to get a first look at the software. In order to qualify, users will need to complete a questionnaire, and the company is requesting quite a bit from participants to get things dialed in. Mobvoi is asking for "high engagement" during the beta process and is also requiring participants to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

During the beta, the company could also request participants to send in video and data logs for any issues that might pop up. Of course, if all of this sounds interesting to you, and you own a TicWatch Pro 3, TicWatch Pro Ultra 3, or TicWatch E3, feel free to get yourself in the mix by taking the questionnaire. If you want to get a leg up over the competition, Mobvoi states that those familiar with Android Debug Bridge (ADB) will get higher priority. So, if you're not familiar, now might be a good time to install ADB and brush up on the software tool.