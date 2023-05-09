Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, TicWatch Pro 3, and TicWatch E3 users have been patiently waiting for an update to Wear OS 3. While the company did promise it for these devices, the wait has been long, and now it's finally sharing some information about why it's taken so much time for the update.

Mobvoi released a statement through email and also its Twitter account, sharing that the reason why the update hasn't arrived to the previously mentioned devices is that they just need more time to get things polished and working right. Although the wearables use Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 series processors, they are also running on proprietary Mobvoi hardware as well.

This hardware is important as it handles the low power functions of the watch like powering its secondary LCD screen. Because of this, it seems like the company is having a bit more trouble getting things across the finish line. Specifically the company states:

This necessitates further architecture upgrades and performance debugging when updating to Wear OS 3 to guarantee the highest level of software quality and user experience.

While it's great that it wants to make sure it provides a great software update, the problem is that users are still left waiting. Furthermore, the latest update doesn't really provide much information when it comes to a timeline and when this update might arrive. But if a previous report is to be believed, there is the chance that it could arrive in Q3.

If there is a small sliver of hope, the company did also share that "extensive" testing of the software would start soon. The company is also willing to let brave users try out the update in a closed beta session. As of now, more patience is required, but an announcement should shed more light about the update and how the beta will work.