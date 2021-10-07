Mobvoi will officially reveal the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS next week

There still aren’t many companies producing Wear OS watches, even with the platform’s major 3.0 update in the works. Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 4 in August, as the first wearable running Wear OS 3, and another high-end watch is nearing release. We’ve seen information about the next Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra (great name) over the past few weeks, and now Mobvoi has officially confirmed its existence with a release date.

Mobvoi posted a tweet today about the watch, saying the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS will be released on October 13th. This is the first time Mobvoi has publicly acknowledged the wearable’s existence, even though YouTuber Andrea Galeazzi got his hands on the Pro 3 Ultra a month ago, and recent teardowns of the Mobvoi app show off the design and some functionality.

🎉TICWATCH PRO 3 ULTRA GPS, 6-day countdown to release! 🎉 From Oct. 8th to 13th, join our #giveaways by completing daily tasks on Twitter to win 20 FREE #TicWatchPro3Ultra GPS and unlimited single 20 USD Mobvoi Gift Cards! 🎁 Learn more details: https://t.co/w9h5NGvodl pic.twitter.com/pNiy043g0v — Mobvoi_Official (@Mobvoi_Official) October 7, 2021

The Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is expected to ship with a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset and a similar design as the existing Ticwatch Pro 3 GPS. Of course, Mobvoi could also falsely advertise what chipset the watch will have, as the company started doing for two of its other watches. It’s also not clear if the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra will run Wear OS 3 or not, but it seems unlikely — the Fossil Gen 6 arrived last month with Wear OS 2.