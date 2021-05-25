Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 is $45 off, but only for a few more hours
May 25, 2021 7:47pm Comment

Mobvoi released the TicWatch Pro 3 last year, as the first Wear OS smartwatch with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. The watch is packed with features, and thanks to the modern internal hardware, it’s the best Wear OS watch you can get right now. Now you can get the TicWatch Pro 3 for just $254.99 on Amazon, a savings of $45 from the usual price.

    Ticwatch Pro 3 GPS
    The TicWatch Pro 3 is the most advanced Wear OS smartwatch currently available. This is the GPS-only version, with no LTE connectivity.

The TicWatch Pro 3 has a 1.4-inch circular AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 5, NFC for Google Pay, a speaker and microphone (helpful for voice calls and Google Assistant), and various health sensors. The watch also has IP68 water and dust protection, so you don’t have to worry about water ruining it — unless you leave it in the ocean for a few hours.

