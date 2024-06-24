Key Takeaways Windows Phone could have offered a third AI option in the market dominated by Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini.

Enthusiast Proloy Karmakar's mockups revealed a potential future for Windows Phone in 2024 on social media.

The designs included a Copilot app, lock screen integration for AI, and a revamped File Manager for nostalgia vibes.

Can you imagine what the mobile phone market would have looked like if Windows Phone was still a thing? With Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini battling it out in the mobile market, Windows' Copilot+ service could have offered a third option in an AI-saturated market. Unfortunately, all we can do is imagine what Windows Phone in 2024 would have looked like, much like how someone on X posted a full range of mockups showing us the device we never got.

Related Vivo X100 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Battle of the Ultra camera phones Samsung's S24 Ultra has a very capable camera system, but a new challenger has arrived with a flashy new sensor that Samsung helped build

Mockups of what the Windows Phone could have looked like in 2024 appear online

You can see the pictures for yourself via Proloy Karmakar on X. The mockups aren't leaks from Microsoft, nor are they concepts for a bigger project. Instead, they're just one enthusiast's way of imagining an alternate reality where Windows Phone didn't get shuttered.

Proloy really nailed it with their designs. For instance, they knew that Microsoft would have added a dedicated Copilot app onto Windows Phone by now, but also went above and beyond by showing off a lock screen integration for the AI assistant for quick and easy access. They also showed some love for the original Windows Phone of yore by showing off what the File Manager would have looked like with a fresh coat of paint.

If you really like what you see, you can check them out in higher quality on Figma. And if this has given you a pang of nostalgia, you can satisfy that aching heart by checking out our picks for the greatest Windows Phones of all time. Or you can check out someone's concept of what a Windows 12 phone could have looked like. Either way, it seems people can't stop wondering what life would have been like if Microsoft stayed in the mobile game.