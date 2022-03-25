This modder built an iPhone 13 Pro Max “Ultra” with more ports, more battery, and cooling fans

Tired with Apple’s refusal to switch to USB Type-C ports on iPhones, a DIY YouTuber took matters into their own hands and installed a USB Type-C port on an iPhone X late last year. Inspired by their efforts, a modder has now built a custom iPhone 13 Pro Max, featuring a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual cooling fans, and a larger battery.

In a series of videos on TikTok (Douyin in China), creator Yang Changshun gives us a close look at their modified iPhone 13 Pro Max “Ultra.” As you can see in the attached images, the device is twice the thickness of a regular iPhone 13 Pro Max, and it features a second battery, two cooling fans, a USB Type-C port, louder speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Screenshots: Yang Changshun

Thanks to the updated internals, the Frankenstein iPhone 13 Pro Max offers double the battery life. The videos also show that the modified iPhone delivers significantly better results in the AnTuTu benchmark, likely because of the improved cooling solution. Although the final product does look a bit rough around the edges, it sure offers a unique solution to problems many iPhone users face daily.

Make sure you watch the videos to see exactly how Yang Changshun achieved this remarkable feat. The process doesn’t seem easy by any stretch of the imagination, so replicating it for your own iPhone might be out of the question. Nonetheless, it’s great to see DIY enthusiasts come up with such creations as it provides some proof that companies could, in fact, offer all of these features on a phone if they’re willing to make it a bit thicker.

