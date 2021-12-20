This is what you get if you clip the Wings off the LG Wing

Irrespective of whether you liked LG or not, one cannot that they did make innovative smartphones. From capacitive touchscreens to ultra-wide-angle cameras, LG pioneered several smartphone trends that others ended up copying. And these trends came through LG did not shun away from risks and experiments. One of its last smartphones, the LG Wing, featured a crazy swivel design that incorporated two displays into one smartphone in a rather unique form factor. With LG’s exit from the smartphone business, there will not be another official take at this smartphone lineup. But if you have ever wondered what it would be like if LG kept on experimenting, a modder shows us what a wingless LG Wing would look and function like.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman, a user uploaded a video on Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili in which they took apart the LG Wing, removed the swiveling display, and turned the smaller secondary display into a functional smartphone.

The video does not properly capture the complete process. But from what we can see, disassembling the phone is the easy part. Once you do a teardown of the LG Wing, the top display (also the swiveling “wing”) is easy to physically remove. What we reckon would be more difficult is slicing the backplate in half and creating the smartphone sandwich needed to incorporate the camera module (which rests on the exterior top half of the back), the battery, and the secondary display (which rests on the interior bottom half of the back).

The video skips through the process, but what we see as the final product manages to incorporate the popup selfie camera too (which rests on the top half of the back on the Wing). The modder also incorporated an LED strip on the top of the phone.

The resultant small smartphone is a funky take on what would have happened if LG had decided to experiment and introduce a very small but thick smartphone.

Why did the modder do this modification? The only real answer to that is, “Why not?”.