Key Takeaways KolibriOS fits on a single floppy disk, updated as recently as a few months ago.

Despite its old-school appearance, it features a full GUI and internet connectivity.

If interested, download the image from the KolibriOS website, ensuring your PC meets the (very low) requirements.

Operating systems have really grown over the past few decades. Old Windows operating systems used to weigh in at the hundreds of megabytes, and now we have Windows 11 taking up 9GB of space for no reason. However, one operating system has gone the other direction and managed to squeeze itself down onto a single floppy disk.

KolibriOS is a modern-day operating system on older hardware

This cool operating system was brought to us by Michael MJD, who did a full video on the KolobriOS operating system. While it can run off a single floppy disk and looks like abandonware from the mid-90s, don't be fooled - this operating system's last update arrived a few months ago. It is rooted in history, claiming to have begun its life as a fork of MenuetOS in 2004, but it is very much still a current OS.

The OS does have quite a dated look, but it's still an amazing feat for something packed within a floppy disk. It has a full GUI, can connect to the internet, and even has a library of games for you to pick from. If it's a little too restrictive, there is a LiveCD image that unlocks a bit more power, such as the ability to play Doom on it.

If you have a spare floppy disk lying around, pop over to the KolibriOS website and download the image from there. Just be sure your PC can handle the punishing system specs as listed on its wiki page: