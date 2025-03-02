A common trend across all types of art, video games included, is that creating something where you need to navigate strict limitations can often lead to more creative and better solutions. Often, those limitations don't come from something an artist or creator imposed on themselves. It usually comes down to not having the time, the money, or, in the case of video games, the technology, to truly bring someone's vision to life.

There are some instances, though, where creators get a chance to go back to those original games, and either through a remake, remaster, re-imagining, or whatever you want to call it, get a second shot at making their dreams come true. And the second time around, they have all the money, time, and technology they need to do it to the fullest.

But having all those resources doesn't necessarily mean they'll get it right. In fact, there are more than a few examples of times when game makers get it wrong, so wrong that you're better off playing the original version, even if it's on retro hardware that barely works. That's the category the following four games fall under.

4 Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

How do you mess up this badly?