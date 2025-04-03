The world moves faster than ever in 2025, with cultural trends shifting at an accelerating pace. In these times of rapid change, nostalgia can offer a comforting escape. While nostalgia sometimes offers a rose-tinted vision of the past, it also preserves elements worth holding onto and celebrating.

Video games are no strangers to looking backward for inspiration, and for good reason. For many gamers, ‘Old-School vibes’ represent lovingly crafted games optimized for systems with minimal computing power. They are packed with depth and challenge within charming, arcadey environments. With such a gold mine of inspiration to draw from, it is no surprise that some modern games chase the magic of old-school games by evoking the best elements of their predecessors into contemporary design.

10 Shovel Knight

A love letter to 8-bit platformers