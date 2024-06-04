Key Takeaways The ModRetro Chromatic is a Game Bo-like console with modern upgrades and retro nostalgia.

It aims for authenticity versus the Analogue Pocket, with precise color balance and screen brightness.

Inventor Palmer Luckey ensures a true retro gaming experience, making it a potential hit for fans.

The Analogue Pocket has tided over people's Game Boy itch for a little while now, but one person isn't happy with it. To them, the retro console gets a few things wrong, so they're doing the only thing they know to solve the problem and make their own console. So was born the ModRetro Chromatic, a $199 homage to the Game Boy that plays real cartridges and strives for as close an experience to the real thing as possible. Best of all, you can secure your own unit for Christmas shipping.

The ModRetro Chromatic is a retro purist's dream

In an interview with The Verge, the ModRetro Chromatic's inventor, Palmer Luckey, wants to make the device as close to the real thing as possible. In fact, Palmer took some time in the interview to slam the Analogue Pocket, saying that his unit is "actually authentic”:

The color temps are actually right, the clock rate isn’t slightly off, the pixel structure isn’t totally wrong in a way that ruins subpixel aware sprites, etc.

So, does the ModRetro Chromatic have any chance of entering the pantheon of retro gaming handhelds? Fortunately for it, it has the makings of an excellent Game Boy replica. A lot of work went into making the device as close to the real thing as possible, with a shell that's the same dimensions and a screen that nails the color balance used back then.

However, the console also has some excellent modern additions, like a magnesium alloy case. Each console also comes with a free copy of Tetris, re-designed for the Chromatic. And, yes, Palmer wasn't keen on re-creating the difficulty of playing a Game Boy on a sunny day, as the Chromatic's screen has "well over a thousand" nits of brightness to keep things clear no matter what.

You can order one today, with deliveries happening during the Christmas 2024 period. It's a little while to wait, but if Palmer can walk the walk like he talks the talk, it may be worth it.