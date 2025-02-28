Everyone knows that video games are bushels of fun to play, and what makes a video game fun can be different from one gamer to the next. For a certain breed of gamer, the fun of playing a video game is overcoming the challenges it presents for you.

Besting every challenge the game designers thought to include, with the difficulty pushed to its max setting, is one thing. But what if you wanted to take things further? If you've ever felt like a game you loved to play just wasn't pushing you enough, then these mods are just what you're looking for to crank the difficulty up to 11.

Make sure you look at the pages and requirements for these mods thoroughly. Some of them will work better with other mods installed, so just be thorough, and you should have no issues.

7 Resident Evil 2 (2019): V-Act Nightmare and X-Treme Nightmare

Because a zombie outbreak isn't stressful enough.