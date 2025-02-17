Right out of the box, any Steam Deck you buy, whether it's a certified refurbished model or brand new, is an excellent piece of kit. In many ways, Valve outdid itself with the Steam Deck, and realistically, you'd never need to change anything about it if you didn't want to.

But just because you might not need to doesn't mean you shouldn't explore what you can do to make your Steam Deck even better than it already is. Part of what makes the Steam Deck great is how modular it is, anyway. In fact, I'd argue some upgrades and mods are essential to the experience of having a Steam Deck and in the spirit of the device. Not all of them, but at least a couple.

These upgrades and modifications take multiple steps, and most involve taking your Steam Deck apart to varying degrees. If you're uncomfortable with that but still want to do some or any of these, you might be better off finding a tech repair/modification professional.

5 Install Windows

You might as well

One of the most obvious modifications you can make to your Steam Deck is actually on the software side. It might not be classified as an 'upgrade' to some, but just like everything else in tech, your use case and the uniqueness of your own situation determine if any change you make to your devices is an upgrade or not.

In the case of installing Windows on your Steam Deck, if there are applications or games you'd want to use that require Windows, then it's definitely an upgrade. Even if you don't, it's almost worth doing it just because of the potential for what your Steam Deck will be able to do once you've got Windows and SteamOS on there.

Besides, while the process of completing the installation might not make it an 'easy' upgrade, at least you don't have to take your Steam Deck apart in any way.

These next three upgrades are where you'll need to take your Steam Deck apart. If you aim to do all the upgrades and modifications on this list, then you should do all three of these simultaneously.

4 Replace the LCD screen with an OLED

Make your own Steam Deck OLED at home