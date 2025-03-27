There are largely two types of 3D printer users -- those who use the stock printer as is and are happy with the performance, and those who like making modifications and upgrades from time to time to extract every drop of extra performance from their printers. When I first got my printer -- the Creality Ender 3 S1 Pro -- I belonged to the first category. However, with time, I gradually started looking for ways to improve the quality of my prints and speed up the printing process. I didn't want to spend money on a new printer since they can be quite expensive, so I was strictly looking for mods I could make to my existing printer.

That's when I discovered an entirely new rabbit hole of 3D printer mods you can do to make your printer print faster, achieve better bed leveling, increase bed adhesion, reduce warping, and improve the overall finish of your prints. Some of these mods require purchasing additional accessories and peripherals, while others can be achieved by experimenting with the existing components or even 3D-printing a few parts. A few of these mods have given my 3D printer a massive upgrade, almost like I got a new printer!

5 Automatic bed-leveling sensor

Manual leveling can be flawed

If your printer only came with manual leveling, you may not be able to consistently achieve high-quality prints, thanks to the fact that there may be inaccuracies when leveling the printer. After all, manual leveling relies on human inputs and settings that can often be erroneous for multiple reasons. You may be using a sheet of paper with a different thickness whenever leveling the printer, or your hand may end up disturbing one side of the bed when leveling the opposite end. Then, there's a chance of introducing a parallax error when adjusting the bed. Essentially, what I'm saying is that it's easy to mess up when manually leveling the bed as you introduce a lot of variables.

The simplest and best solution to this problem is to use a BLTouch or CRTouch sensor for auto-leveling. These sensors are generally inexpensive, but they have a considerable impact on your print quality. Once you install the auto-leveling sensor, the printer will probe multiple points on the print bed and automatically gauge the offset at each point. Auto-leveling your bed via this method after a round of manual leveling eliminates any issues that can arise due to irregularities in bed leveling, like warping, under- and over-extrusion, etc.

4 Upgraded cooling

Airflow is important

The cooling fan on a 3D printer cools down the filament as soon as it is extruded. This is done to solidify the filament before the next layer is extruded on top of it. While it is a vital part of a 3D printer, several brands compromise on the fan by including a small one that barely gets the job done. This is especially true with budget-oriented printers. If your printer's stock fan is small, and you're noticing overhangs, drooping, or stringing, it's a sign for you to upgrade the airflow to your prints.

Firstly, you need a bigger and better fan. A 5015 blower fan is a good starting point since it's adequately large and has focused airflow. Along with a good fan, it's also important to direct the airflow in the right direction. This is where most stock ducts fail. Depending on which printer and fan you have, you should be able to print a custom fan duct that channels the airflow in the precise direction. I found one for my printer on Printables, and it worked wonders. You'll instantly see improvements with overhangs, bridges, and smaller details.

3 Frame stabilizers

Keep vibrations at bay

Every 3D printer has 2 axes on which the print head moves, followed by a third axis along which the bed moves. Depending on the size of the print, these movements can last for hours, and faster printing speeds mean there are a ton of vibrations that the printer frame undergoes. These vibrations are not ideal since they lead to issues in prints, like uneven layers. There are a few things you can do to minimize vibrations.

For starters, you can 3D print frame braces that connect perpendicular frames and hold them tightly. If you also find diagonal braces for your printer, you can use them to reduce vibrations to a large extent. Other steps involve using vibration dampeners, getting an enclosure for your printer, or tightening all the nuts and screws every few days to ensure there are no loose parts.

2 A new build surface

Improve adhesion and removal

Older or affordable 3D printers tend to have basic print beds that may not be ideal in terms of adhesion. Even if prints adhere to them properly, it may be challenging to detach the prints from the bed once they're done printing. If that's the case with your printer, it's time to upgrade the bed.

There are two types of beds that 3D printing enthusiasts prefer. The first one is a glass bed with a PEI coating. Glass beds are generally regarded to be the best in terms of adhesion and durability. You can also use a magnetic metal plate that's flexible. While the adhesion won't be as good as glass, it's much easier to remove prints.

1 Switch to Klipper from Marlin

The biggest upgrade you'll give to your printer

My Ender 3 S1 Pro came with the Marlin firmware out of the box. While it works just fine, Klipper is a much more sophisticated 3D printer firmware. While you can use an SD card to flash Klipper onto your printer, I took the easier route and picked up a Creality Sonic Pad. It's like a tablet that attaches to the printer and runs Klipper on it.

It also provides additional features like a touchscreen display with a friendly UI, wireless connectivity to control the printer remotely, and a simpler way to control printer parameters like temperatures, fan speeds, etc. If you have a Creality printer running Marlin, I highly recommend saving up and getting the Sonic Pad.

Get consistently better prints with these upgrades

You won't believe the degree of difference some mods can make to the quality and speed of your prints. Once I upgraded to Klipper using the Creality Sonic Pad, prints that earlier took an hour now take anywhere from 35 to 40 minutes. It may not seem like a lot, but that's a significant difference when you factor in larger prints that take 8 to 10 hours to complete. More importantly, the exterior finish of the prints has been massively upgraded, and I can feel that my prints are much smoother than they used to be.