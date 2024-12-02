Key Takeaways Upgradable laptops can last longer, reduce e-waste

Modules from old laptops can be reused in new ways

Modular laptops offer CPU customization, reduce vendor lock-in

Computing has long been a place where modularity rules, but it's been mostly restricted to the desktop until now. But now laptops are in the mix, thanks to Framework and a few notable OEM efforts, so modularity is back, baby. While OEM efforts faltered after a single generation, Framework is now on its fourth generation of Intel CPU upgrades and has one generation of AMD processors so far. It's clear that the modular approach has some staying power, and it could become the norm for all computing devices in the future.

5 Longevity and sustainability

Being able to upgrade your laptop means it can last longer

At their core, modular laptops are a sort of modern Ship of Theseus in that every component can be replaced, repaired, upgraded, and changed while still being a laptop. The same laptop that you purchased in the first place. I get attached to my tech over the course of using it for months on end, and I never want to get rid of an old laptop that's served me well, even if it stops working. Being able to upgrade for more power, or repair broken components would mean I technically wouldn't need to ever buy a new laptop, just fix the one I already own. Wouldn't that be a fantastic thing?

We've been conditioned to think that old laptops are slow and that we should upgrade to the newest shiny models when that happens. That thinking completely ignores the working parts of that laptop, which might still have some life left. It also contributes to e-waste, which is bad for the environment, and to a culture of disposability.

With a modular laptop, you could upgrade the parts that are slowing it down, or the screen if it has issues, or you want a higher-resolution model. You could replace the keyboard when the keys wear out, or the touchpad, or any other component that you feel is slowing your productivity down. Then you'd have a laptop that's just as good as the latest model, but one that's sustainable.

4 The ability to reuse parts

Turning old hardware modules into new uses

Of course, after you've upgraded your modular laptop, you'll always have to decide what to do with the older parts. For Framework, because every main component is on the mainboard, it can be easily put into a case and used as a mini PC. They worked with Cooler Master to create a custom case, and while it reuses your mainboard, it also shows it off with a nice transparent cover. It also has VESA mounting holes, so you can put it onto a stand, monitor arm, or on the wall, giving you more options.

Or, if you're handy with a 3D printer and some electronics, you can turn that mainboard into a PC gaming handheld or any other number of things that could use an x86-powered mini PC with some serious oomph under the hood.

3 You can experiment with different CPUs

No more vendor lock-in

The CPU is one of the most important components to decide on when picking a new laptop. After all, it powers everything you'll be running. It's also irreversible on most laptops, as the days of user-accessible sockets for putting new CPUs in have been and gone. What if you weren't bound by the same rules? What if you could open your laptop, unscrew a module, and install a new one with a different CPU?

That's exactly what the Framework laptop can do, with the mainboard, CPU, and cooling solution all on one easily removable module. Framework sells 24 modules total, ranging from 11th-gen to Core Ultra Intel CPUs, AMD APUs, and an upcoming RISC-V mainboard that we're excited to see. Now, we know that not everyone will do this, but just the fact that it's a possibility is exciting in a market that has moved towards very similar-looking machines all powered by the same internals.

2 Personalization

Pick the ports, screen type, and other things that matter to you