We adore SBCs at XDA, and we love seeing all the different ways people put them to use. While the Raspberry Pi 5 has found its way into a wide range of different projects (and is now even cheaper than ever before), it also makes for a surprisingly good miniature PC. To prove it, the company Soulscircuit is producing a Pi-powered tablet that you can enhance with modules.

Soulscircuit pulls the curtain back on the Pilet

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, the Pilet is a really interesting take on the tablet. It's running a Raspberry Pi 5 under the hood and has enough juice in its battery to keep it running for around 7 hours. You can use the touchscreen to get around the operating system, and the unit is small enough to slip into a pocket and bring it around with you.

The biggest draw is that it's modular. Can't work without a keyboard? Plug one into the bottom, complete with a trackpad if you prefer moving a cursor around the screen. You can also add game controllers, cameras, whatever hits your fancy - its modular design can keep up with what you want from it. And it's all built with open-source code, so you can tweak things to your liking.

So, when's it coming out? Unfortunately, Soulscircuit is tight-lipped about its plans to ship the unit. The company states that the Pilet is a work-in-progress, and is currently in the prototyping phase to iron out any issues before production. And the open-source code isn't available to download right now, with the developers stating that they'll upload it once the product is ready to ship.

The good news is that Soulscircuit wants to keep this project as cheap as possible, aiming for a production cost under $200. So, if you're interested, be sure to visit the website and sign up for the newsletter to learn more when it's ready.