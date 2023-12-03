Working on-the-go can be tough, since you typically forgo the amenities of a desk setup in favor of portability. However, it doesn't have to be that way. You can make working on the go a lot easier by pairing your laptop with great accessories, like laptop sleeves, stands, and portable mousepads. Moft, an accessory maker known for foldable and multi-function accessories, might have hit all those points with the Moft Laptop Carry Sleeve. It's a slim and sleek sleeve for your laptop that has a few tricks, like elevating your laptop to two height angles. For people that do serious work away from the home or office, this sleeve might be tough to beat.

About this review: This review was written after two weeks of testing a Laptop Carry Sleeve provided by Moft. The company did not have input, and did not see this article's contents before publishing.

Moft is known for its clever, multi-functional accessories, and the Carry Sleeve is no different. It's a stand, laptop sleeve, and portable mousepad all-in-one. Plus, part of the sleeve can expand to store extra things, like a charger or mouse.

It's a slim yet protective laptop sleeve

It works well as a mousepad Cons The PU leather probably won't age well

Pricing and availability

Moft's Laptop Carry Sleeve is priced at $60 for the 14-inch model and $70 for the 16-inch model. While that might seem high, it's about on par with other premium laptop sleeves. It comes in seven different colors, so you're able to choose the one that matches your laptop or your overall style. You can get it directly from Moft's website, or from Amazon.

What I like

The sleeve adds a nice layer of protection without the bulk

Close

Multi-function accessories can be cool, but they have to get their primary function right for it all to be worth it. In this case, Moft's Laptop Carry Sleeve needs to be a great sleeve first and foremost. Luckily, it appears that Moft has made some good choices in this area. The sleeve has a bit of give to fit thick or thin laptops, and closes with a magnetic flap. On the inside, there's a thin layer that creates some separation within the case. That means you can store something like a small power bank, charging brick, or wireless mouse alongside your laptop.

Moft seems to have found the perfect balance between protection and size in the Laptop Carry Sleeve.

A lot of laptop sleeves add too much bulk, and that's why I don't typically use one. If you're taking care of your laptop, you really only need a small layer of material between your laptop and the outside world. Moft seems to have found the perfect balance between protection and size in the Laptop Carry Sleeve. It's just 0.3 inches thick, and it still manages to add a layer of protection to your laptop.

The stand is actually useful

Close

The first hidden use of this laptop sleeve is that it doubles as a stand with two height levels. You can fold up the sleeve into 15 and 25-degree stands, and both of them offer enough room for airflow on laptops with fans. I found that the 15-degree angle is the only one worth using if you're going to use your laptop's built-in keyboard and trackpad. However, the 25-degree option might be preferred for use with an external keyboard and mouse.

I was surprised by how much I enjoyed using my laptop with the Moft Carry Sleeve folded up into a stand.

I was surprised by how much I enjoyed using my laptop with the Moft Carry Sleeve folded up into a stand. At the 15-degree height, the sleeve brings your laptop up and angled towards you. I used it with my M2 MacBook Air, and discovered that it was easier for me to sit back in my chair while working. Often, I'm hunched toward my laptop while working at coffee shops and parks, which is awful for my back. If you get back pain while using laptops, I'd absolutely recommend either grabbing this product or something similar.

Is it a mousepad?

As soon as I saw the neoprene pad on the bottom of the Moft Carry Sleeve, I thought "oh sweet, it's a built-in mousepad." Then I scanned Moft's website and product pages, learning that it isn't actually intended to be used as a mousepad. Instead, this is the part of the case that expands when you put accessories inside. But I stand by my initial assumption, even if the sleeve isn't meant to be used this way. The neoprene pad is soft and slightly slick, making for a great portable mousepad. You obviously can't use it as a mousepad while using it as a stand, but it's simply another way to get more uses out of one accessory.

What I don't like

I'm not sure whether it'll hold up well over time

Moft seems to use polyurethane leather for a lot of its products, as that's what I found on the Moft Z Sit-Stand Laptop Desk I recently reviewed as well. I'll put it simply: I really don't like this material. It just looks and feels off compared to true leather, or even a more traditional plastic, in my opinion. Especially for this kind of product, I'm skeptical of how well the PU leather included on the Moft Carry Sleeve will hold up over time.

I really don't like this material; it just looks and feels off compared to true leather

Mant of Moft's products are designed to be folded and unfolded over time, like the Laptop Carry Sleeve. I'm already starting to see creases and scuffs on my sleeve, but nothing that inhibits usability yet. If the wear and tear is limited to cosmetics, I can live with that. But make no mistake, this is PU leather, not real leather. It won't look better as it ages.

Closing the sleeve with accessories inside can be tricky

The interior of the case is also a bit of a mixed bag. It closes up really nicely with just one device inside, like a laptop or tablet. However, adding other things might cause a bit of trouble. There's a small slot on one side of the interior that fits a few business cards or credit cards, and this will be completely fine. The other slot, which expands thanks to the neoprene material on the back of the sleeve, is more questionable. If you add something too thick, the magnetic flap might not close properly.

Should you buy the Moft Laptop Carry Sleeve?

You should buy the Moft Laptop Carry Sleeve if:

You want a sleeve for your laptop that doubles as a stand

You want a slim and sleek laptop sleeve

You should NOT buy the Moft Laptop Carry Sleeve if:

You don't like the look or feel of PU leather

You need a laptop sleeve that comfortably holds large accessories

There's a lot to like about the Moft Laptop Carry Sleeve. It comes in a bunch of colors, has a compact design, and works well as a laptop stand on-the-go. It also could be used as a mousepad or for extra accessory storage, but your results may vary on those fronts. If you don't mind PU leather as a material and want a laptop sleeve and stand, you'll be very impressed by the Moft Laptop Carry Sleeve. However, if you don't like PU leather or just want a basic sleeve, you might find something better elsewhere.