Standing desks are incredibly useful, and they're becoming even more popular as people continue working from home or in remote environments. But they can be extremely expensive, and they certainly aren't portable. Well, if you've been looking for a standing desk that you can take with you on the go, Moft might have a solution. It's an accessory company that is known for its origami-style products that can fold to perform different functions. That brings us to the Moft Z Sit-Stand Laptop Desk, which starts out as a flat surface but folds into a z-shaped standing desk. All told, I was impressed by how sturdy the standing desk was and how easy it was to throw it in a bag. But throughout the review period, I kept asking myself one question: does anyone want this?

The Moft Z Sit-Stand Laptop Desk does exactly what it's supposed to do. It folds up into a neat and tiny package when you're on the go, and folds out into a solid standing desk when you're ready to start working. However, if you want to use a standing desk at home, I'd recommend you buy a dedicated solution like the FlexiSpot E7 Pro instead. Or, you could grab a standing desk converter for a lot cheaper instead. Really, what makes Moft's option unique is that it's portable. The reason I'm concerned is that I've personally never felt an urge to work standing in a coffee shop or public space. But if that sounds like something you'd enjoy, this laptop stand might be the perfect solution.

About this review: This review was written after testing a Sit-Stand desk provided by Moft. The company did not have input, and did not see this review's contents before publishing.

Moft Z Inivisble Laptop Stand Portable laptop stand An origami-style, portable standing desk 8 / 10 Moft's Z Invisible Sit-Stand desk will elevate your laptop to a standing height thanks to its origami form factor. It folds down into a size no bigger than most laptops, making it extremely portable. However, it's fair to wonder what a use case for this product actually looks like. Brand Moft Material Polyurethane leather Compatibility Works best with laptops around 14" Ventilation Yes Weight 2.12 pounds Pros The stand gets surprisingly thin, so you can take it anywhere

It's fairly sturdy at full height with a laptop on the stand

There are multiple angles, and it works while sitting too Cons I wish the PU leather material was more premium

It won't be as sturdy with bigger laptops (15+ inches)

Pricing and availability

Moft Z Sit-Stand Laptop Desk, which I'll be referring to as the Moft Z standing desk for the rest of this review, retails for $60. You can get it in white or black colors, and either from Amazon or Moft's official website. The Moft Z standing desk is made out of PU leather, which is more premium-feeling than plastic but definitely a step-down from true leather.

What I like

The origami-style build is neat & portable

The calling card of this accessory is clearly how portable it is. When completely closed, the desk measures 9.4 x 11 x 0.5, so it's about the same size as the laptop you'd be pairing it with. If you're used to carrying a laptop and a tablet, swapping the tablet for this Moft Z standing desk will be about the same experience. I traveled with it in my tiny messenger bag and my large tech backpack. Either way, the standing desk got impressively thin and didn't negatively affect my everyday carry at all.

It's basically a single-purpose accessory, since the standing desk doesn't serve much purpose when closed flat. For that reason, you should only carry it with you if you know you're going to use it. Otherwise, it's best to ditch the extra weight and thickness in your bag and leave it at home.

The desk is sturdy at full height

Looking at the Moft Z standing desk, I was a bit skeptical of how sturdy it would be when raised to full height. Although the slim and sleek design is preferred during transport, you don't want it to be too thin when using it as a standing desk. Surprisingly, it's pretty sturdy, and that's all thanks to clever origami techniques and magnets.

There are magnets laced throughout the standing desk that provide a little extra support when it's deployed in standing mode. You also see the reason behind the name when it's at full height, as the origami structure resembles a z-shape.

It can be used while sitting, too

Moft's standing desk only functions as a laptop stand, but doesn't necessarily need to be used at standing height. You can use the Moft Z standing desk at 25, 35, 45, and 60-degree angles while sitting, but then bring it to full standing height as well. There are plenty of other, simpler accessories out there that do the exact same thing. That's why I wouldn't buy the Moft Z standing desk if you plan to use it primarily while sitting. However, it's still nice to have the versatility to use the stand whenever your legs get tired.

The most common sitting angle will probably be 25 degrees, and anything more than that would make my MacBook Air very hard to view. But I can see the higher angles being useful for owners of great Windows laptops that can open up flat, especially on dual-screen devices like the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. Using the keyboard and trackpad in these sitting modes isn't practical, so you'll need to bring along an external keyboard and mouse.

What I don't like

I wouldn't trust it with 15 or 16-inch laptops

Moft says that this standing desk is compatible with all laptops, but I wouldn't use it with anything larger than a 14-inch laptop. I tested the Moft Z standing desk with my 13-inch MacBook Air, and as I mentioned before, it was sturdy enough. However, parts of my MacBook did hang off the sides of the stand, and it's a very thin and light laptop.

Swap it for a bigger laptop, say one with a 16 or 17-inch display, and you might get much different results.

It might not get high enough for taller people

Another doubt I had about the Moft Z standing desk was whether it could really get high enough to be comfortable. For me, it was pretty much the perfect height. But I'm 5' 9", and I'd imagine people that are near six feet in height would have a harder time using this accessory. On the flip side, people who are much shorter than I am might feel discomfort as well. That's what's so great about dedicated standing desks. You have greater precision over your desk's height, and it's something that Moft just can't replicate.

Should you buy Moft's Z Sit-Stand Desk?

You should buy the Moft Z Sit-Stand Desk if:

You want to be able to use a laptop while standing on-the-go

You need a laptop stand with an ultra-portable form factor

You should NOT buy the Moft Z Sit-Stand Desk if:

You want a standing desk for a home or office

You have a larger laptop

The Moft Z standing desk is a good product for the right person. There are certainly people out there who have craved being able to work while standing in a coffee shop or at a park. For those people, there simply isn't a better solution than Moft's standing desk. I'm just not sure how many people are looking for this kind of product. It's really only got one feature, which is functioning as a laptop stand. Personally, I don't think I'd use this accessory enough to carry it with me very often. But it's the product that stands out for people who want a portable standing desk, despite how limited that market sector may be.