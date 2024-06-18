Key Takeaways The Mokibo Fusion Keyboard offers a larger touchpad area in a compact size, but compromises on typing comfort and touchpad usability.

Typing on the universal version can lead to more typos, uncomfortable key presses, and a split spacebar. It's not as satisfying as a laptop keyboard.

The touchpad on the keys requires careful use to avoid accidental key presses, and right-clicking now requires pressing the Fn key.

Portability is always a big concern with devices like tablets, and when it comes to an accessory like the Magic Keyboard, the touchpad often has to be compromised due to the relatively small size of the hardware.

Korean company Mokibo's solution is the Fusion Keyboard, an accessory that builds the trackpad into the keyboard keys themselves, giving you a much bigger surface without making for a bigger accessory. And it kind of succeeds in doing that, though I wouldn't consider this an ideal experience.

About this review: Mokibo sent us the Fusion Keyboard for this review. The company had no input in its content.

Fairly premium look and feel Cons You have to be careful not to press keys when using the the touchpad

A right-click now requires two buttons

Pricing and availability

The Mokibo Fusuion Keyboard 2.0, which is the unit I have for review, is currently available through Kickstarter, with a starting price of 89 for the universal version. Mokibo also makes versions specific to the iPad Pro, in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, starting at $99 and $105, respectively.

After the Kickstarter campaign ends on June 27th, these models will cost $139, $159, and $169, respectively.

Specifications Wireless Yes (Bluetooth 5.1) Backlight No Media Controls Volume controls (in funvtion keys) Battery 60 hours Num Pad No Switch Type Membrane Replaceable keycaps No Replaceable switches No Number of Keys 78 Wired operation No Dimensions Universal: 256x140x6.8mm; 11-inch iPad Pro: 251x190x6.8mm; 12.9-inch iPad Pro: 285x225x6.8mm Material PC + ABS, Polyurethane, fiber glass Multi-device pairing Yes (up to 3 devices) Charging Usb-C (2 hours to full charge) Wrist rest No USB Passthrough No Color White Features Built-in touchpad Price $89 Compatibility Android, iOS, Windows, macOS Expand

Typing

It's alright, but not amazing

Close

Let's get right into what matters: is this combination of a keyboard and touchpad any good to use? Well, it depends on how adaptable and tolerant you are. I would consider this a fairly subpar experience in more ways than one, and while the Fusion Keyboard is a sort of jack of all trades, it really isn't the master of either.

Typing on the Fusion Keyboard isn't the most comfortable experience. In the universal version I received, many of the keys are absolutely tiny, and there isn't much space between them, which has led to far more typos than normal, even for me. The keys themselves also aren't the most satisfying to press. They lack feedback or any kind of satisfying "springiness" to make typing a comfortable experience. Even compared to a laptop keyboard, it's not as good. Of course, there's only so much you can ask for with such a tiny keyboard, and this kind of limitation will plague almost any tablet keyboard that wants to be portable. The dedicated versions for the iPad Pro are likely better, though, since they have a bit more space to work with. The universal model is the smallest of the bunch.

The big problem happen because of the touchpad being there, though. Because most keys are now touch sensitive, you have to become much more mindful of testing your hands on the keys. Even while writing this very review, I moved the mouse cursor multiple times before I started typing, messing up my text. That's what makes this a really frustrating experience at times, though you have the option to turn the touchpad off.

The spacebar is now split into three keys

A curious note about this decision is that the spacebar is now split into three keys. This is because the middle gray button also doubles as a mouse button, so when you're typing, it works as a space bar, but if you use the touchpad, you can use it to click. The rest of the spacebar can still be used for typing in this case, though. I will say I've had some awkward transitions where I wanted the mouse button to work, but because I had just finished typing, it would act as a spacebar instead, which was kind of annoying. This is because I often move my mouse to where I'm planning to click before I type, so that when I finish typing I can just click the button. With this setup, I can't do that.

While we're talking about the keys, I'll also mention the function keys, which include features like muting your mic, a home button (for platforms like Android), a webcam button to turn off your video feed, and a few other functions.

Touchpad

You basically have to caress it

Then there's the touchpad itself, and things just get even trickier here. Making the entire keyboard a touchpad is kind of a smart idea because now you have a much larger touchpad area compared to basically every other keyboard accessory for a tablet. But then you think about what it means to have the touchpad on keys that are very easy to press. You probably never think about how hard your finger is pushing on a touchpad, but here, you have to, because you might type or press a key inadvertently and who knows what it will do. You have to be a lot more conscious using a touchpad like this, and I don't think it's something that's easy to get used to.

And I mentioned above that there's a mouse button, but yes, it's only one, and it's for left-clicking. And the typical two-finger click you can do for a right-click on a touchpad doesn't seem to work here, either (even though scrolling with two fingers works). As such, you now have to press the Fn key and the mouse button to do a right-click, which is fine, but something else to get used to. I'm not sure why the two-finger click option would be disabled here, but I just can't get it to work. Four-finger gestures in Windows 11 also don't work, making this feel more half-baked than I'd like.

Design and build quallity

It looks and feels pretty nice

Close

At the very least, though, the Fusion Keyboard looks good. I like the white colorway and the simple grey accent in the mouse button, though I think it would have been cool in mint green or something. The universal version of the keyboard is very compact, and it comes with a flip cover that protects the keyboard itself, while also turning the keyboard off automatically when closed, which is simple, but nice to have.

It comes with a flip cover that protects the keyboard itself, while also turning the keyboard off

That flip cover is also made from a nice polyurethane material that does feel premium to the touch. It doubles as a kickstand, too, with two usage modes so it works for both tablets and phones and in a couple of different angles. Plus, it uses magnets to ensure it stays in whatever position you set it to, which is always welcome.

The iPad versions also double as covers for the tablet itself, and they have a big chunk of empty space above the keyboard, since the touchpad is the keyboard. Instead, this space just gives you one more option for adjusting the angle of your iPad.

Should you buy the Fusion Keyboard?

As someone who mostly uses a keyboard at a desk, the Fusion Keyboard is clearly not meant for me, and compared to other tablet keyboards, it's not as terrible as it could be. The idea of a more compact mobile keyboard is certainly intriguing and there's merit to the enhanced portability.

However, even if you're mostly a tablet user, it feels like both the typing and touchpad experiences are somewhat compromised with this setup. With some adjustment, you can ge tthis to work decently well for you, but I woudn't say this is a product you have to try. Unless you really want a super compact keyboard, I don't think there's much to be gained from this experience.