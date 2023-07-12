MOKIBO Touchpad Fusion $87 $109 Save $22 The MOKIBO Touchpad Fusion keyboard changed the way I used my Google Pixel Tablet. There's no official keyboard for the Pixel Tablet, so this helped fill the gap and turn my tablet into a laptop. It has an integrated kickstand that I prop my Pixel Tablet into. It also has a touch sensor built into the surface of the right side of the keyboard. It gives you a keyboard and mouse in a single compact product $87 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet has quickly become one of my favorite tech gadgets that I purchased in 2023. With the speaker dock, I can cast my favorite songs and YouTube videos to my tablet, and always have my tablet ready and changed. Yet one thing that was missing from the Pixel Tablet experience for me was a keyboard case.

In the lead-up to Prime Day, I found the MOBIKO Touchpad Fusion. It's a Bluetooth and mouse combination keyboard really helped turn my Pixel Tablet into a laptop. I paid full price for it, and just so happens that for Prime Day, it's now down to $87, from the usual price of $109. That's a lot of savings for one of the more unique keyboards I've ever used.

It's all about the stand

The feature of the MOBIKO Touchpad Fusion that I have to mention first is the stand. The keyboard comes with a folio-style stand. When I fold it out, I can prop my Pixel Tablet on it, and get right to work, just like I would on an iPad or a Surface. It's not a perfect solution, since the tablet slips off the stand sometimes, but when at use on a flat surface or a desk, it holds the screen up at the perfect angle for typing and browsing the web, two things I primarily use my tablet for.

Though it's a separate product, I did combine the keyboard with the Speck Magfolio case for an even better experience. I simply slide the folio part of this keyboard under the kickstand to prop it up for a better experience when using the MOBIKO Touchpad Fusion on my lap.

It has an integrated touchpad onboard

The coolest part of the entire experience with this product is the touchpad. While most keyboards for tablets like the Magic Keyboard for the iPad, or the Type Cover for a Surface have a dedicated trackpad, the MOBIKO Touchpad Fusion has a touch surface built right into the right and left sides of the keyboard. It's friendly to both right-handed people and left-handed people, too. You can choose which side you want to use with a simple toggle on the keyboard.

I will admit, takes some getting used to, but once I connect the keyboard to my Pixel Tablet via Bluetooth and gave it a try, it felt so natural. Rather than carry a mouse around with me when I prop the Pixel Tablet in the stand of this keyboard, I can simply hover my fingers over the keys and scroll. Multitouch gestures are supported, too, like scrolling, zooming in and out on web pages.

And the red button in the middle? It's the left click by default, and can also be a right-click when holding the FN key. Heck, I even could use this keyboard with my other devices, since it supports pairing up to three devices at once. It worked with my Windows PC, and even my iPhone.

The keyboard is super comfortable

Of course, the comfort of the keyboard is the most important thing, too. And that's where this product is best. I wrote this entire post on the Pixel Tablet with this keyboard. It has large keycaps, and rounded keycaps on the edges for a better touch-typing experience. There's even a satisfying clicking noise as the keycaps go down in the chassis. It sucks that the keyboard isn't backlit, but those large keycaps remind me of the keyboard on the XPS 13. The keys are easily identifiable and easy to touch.

Battery life is great

Finally, there's the battery life. Since this is a simple Bluetooth keyboard, you might be worried that this keyboard doesn't have the best battery. Well, I've had it since June 28, and I've only charged it once. Battery life is rated for 60 hours, and you can get a full charge in less than two hours.

Good while we wait for Google's solution

Rumor has it that Google might still be working on an official stylus and a keyboard for the Pixel Tablet. Until then, unofficial keyboards and cases will have to do the trick. I'm looking forward to what Google can do, but for now, I'm really happy with my MOBIKO Touchpad Fusion, and you might want to check it out too while this deal still lasts. And if you don't like it? Don't worry, there's plenty of great Pixel Tablet accessories.