Key Takeaways Moment, the lens company that first started on Kickstarter ten years ago, has released a new T-series lens lineup that consists of eight new products.

The new T-series lenses have updated features such as reduced chromatic aberration, a larger mount opening, and compatibility with larger camera sensors and wider apertures in newer smartphones.

The older M-series lenses will still be supported and sold, but Moment shares that the T-series lenses may produce clearer images, but will offer a trade-in program for customers to upgrade their older lenses.

It might be hard to believe, but it's been ten years since Moment first stepped onto the scene, offering lenses for smartphones on Kickstarter. The company has continued to offer lenses, adding a wide variety to its online shop, while also branching out into new spaces, developing a camera app for mobile, diversifying its online shop with more gear from other trusted brands, and even pursuing content creation. With its latest release, comes the biggest change and update to its line, as it debuts a new T-series lens set consisting of eight new products.

While most lenses will just be updates of current favorites, there is one new addition that comes in the form of an 18mm wide-angle lens. As far as other differences go, the new T-series lenses feature another layer of glass, reducing chromatic aberration and fringing, while also "re-inventing" its "patented bayonet interface" by making the mount opening larger. Furthermore, these new lenses are built to handle new and upcoming Android and iOS smartphones with larger camera sensors and wider apertures. You can see the list below of the lenses that will be available for purchase.

Anamorphic 1.33x & 1.55x (blue / gold lens flare)

Telephoto 58mm

Wide 18mm

Fisheye 14mm

Macro 10x

Now as far as the older lenses go, known as the M-series, these lenses will continue to be supported and sold by Moment for the foreseeable future. The company does warn that since sensor sizes and the camera technology found in phones are changing, there's a chance that images won't be as clear when compared to its T-series lenses.

Source: Moment

Because of this, the company is offering a trade-in program where users can send in their old M-series lenses for credit toward the new T-series. Unfortunately, it did not provide values for these trade-ins. If you're thinking about buying lenses, you can check the image above to see the compatibility of Moment lenses with your smartphone. So if you were waiting to take your photography and videography to another level, it looks like these lenses might be right up your alley.