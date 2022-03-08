Android 12L brings Google’s Monet theming engine to AOSP

One of the most notable features of Android 12 is the new wallpaper-based dynamic theming system, codenamed “Monet.” The theme engine automatically pulls colors from your wallpaper and applies them to the system UI and supported apps. However, this cool feature has been exclusive to Google’s Pixel phones so far. But that’s set to change soon as Google has now fully open-sourced the Monet engine with Android 12L.

Shortly after announcing the final release of Android 12L yesterday, Google started uploading the source code for the latest release to AOSP. As spotted by Esper’s Mishaal Rahman, Google has also released the source code for the “Monet” theme engine. We knew since September that the dynamic theming would go open source with Android 12L. So this news in itself doesn’t come as a surprise. Nonetheless, the release of “Monet” to AOSP should mean the wallpaper-based theming will be easily accessible on devices running Android 12L and above, as well as AOSP-based custom ROMs.

Monet is now in AOSP!https://t.co/RQCk2dPrJr — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 7, 2022

At the same time, Google is also working hard to bring the dynamic theming system to more Android 12 phones. Last month we learned that Google might make it mandatory for new Android 12 devices to implement a dynamic theme engine. Later on, Google confirmed that it was directly working with OEMs to bring Material You and dynamic color support on more Android 12 devices, including devices by Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, realme, Xiaomi, Tecno, and more.

At this point, most of the popular Google apps have received partial or full Material You redesign. With Material You theming coming soon to more Android phones, we expect to see more third-party apps adding support for dynamic themes in the coming months.

Source: AOSP