Many PC components and peripherals can be overclocked, allowing them to operate beyond their factory settings. It's more common for CPUs and graphics cards, but overclocking gaming monitors is also pretty common. Sometimes this is done at the factory, as displays sold at a 144Hz refresh rate often use panels with a 120Hz native refresh rate.

It's also a way for users to delay upgrades or allocate their budget to other components, as many monitors can be overclocked to achieve higher performance. This has been a thing since early CRT monitors, but your mileage varied depending on many things, including the quality of internal components, the quality of the display itself, and the quality of any cooling solutions.

As the practice of monitoring overclocking has been around for ages, a mythology of sorts has developed, with some incorrect advice being presented as universally accepted truths. It's time for some mythbusting, dispelling the notion that these practices are safe on modern monitors. Just like CPU and GPU overclocking, monitors generally come from the factory at the limits of what the display can produce, and trying to overclock them can cause irreparable damage.

4 It's generally safe if you gradually increase the frequency

Damage can come at any point, and depends on many other factors