If you’re going to take the time to build your own PC, you might as well take a few extra minutes to make sure your monitor is up and running to give you the best performance. Often all it takes is clicking a few buttons and all those fancy settings that the box of the monitor will all be active.

Even if you’re just looking to get the most out of your games and just realized you never took the time to optimize your monitor, we have all the settings you need to change to ensure your monitor is in tip-top shape.

4 Is your monitor plugged into the right port?

Don’t worry, it's an easy mistake