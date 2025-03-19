When you hear the term PC upgrades, what do you imagine? — probably a GPU, CPU, SSD, RAM, or motherboard (in that order). At least, that's how I think about PC upgrades. Although I haven't made any major upgrades to my PC in almost 3 years, I never thought about upgrading my monitor in all that time. My existing monitor is an LG 27GL850, a 27" 1440p 144Hz IPS display that I purchased back in 2021.

Whenever I'm gripped by marketing hype or a random itch to spend money on my PC, I usually imagine buying a new GPU, upgrading from AM4 to AM5, or installing additional RGB fans and cable extensions. Buying a new monitor just doesn't feature in my imagined upgrades, despite it being a great time to buy a 4K monitor. It turns out there are 4 big reasons why.

4 Honestly, I'm satisfied with my monitor

Not the best gaming monitor for nothing