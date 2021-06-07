These are the Best external monitors for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: LG, HP, Dell, and more!

The new 9th-generation of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is here, and we recently had a chance to check out the new business laptop. It’s hands-down one of the best notebooks out there and a pretty decent jump from the last generation. Apart from the obvious CPU upgrade to Intel’s latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake series, the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon also comes with a new 16:10 display with a privacy filter and a larger trackpad.

Since the laptop is powered by the latest Intel CPUs, there’s also support for Thunderbolt 4. This essentially means that the laptop is capable of supporting a wide range of docks as well as external monitors. According to Lenovo, the single Thunderbolt 4 port allows you to connect two 4K monitors or a single 8K monitor.

Provided there are loads of monitor options out there, we’ve narrowed down a list for you. Here are some of the best monitors for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Best portable monitor Looking for an external monitor that you can carry with you? Lenovo offers its customers the ThinkVision M14 that features a 14-inch full-HD panel and the USB-C ports for a seamless connectivity experience. Buy from Amazon

Dell Ultrasharp U2719DX Best overall This monitor offers great color accuracy and sharp visuals with 1,440px resolution. It also comes with a great industrial design with slim bezels and a good set of I/O connectivity. Buy from Amazon

LG UltraGear 27GN950-B Best 4K monitor LG has some really impressive external monitors with the UltraGear 27GN950-B being one of the best options if you want a solid 4K panel. It comes with excellent color reproduction, 144Hz refresh rate as well as support for VESA DisplayHDR600. Buy from Amazon

ASUS ProArt Display PA279CV For creative professionals The ASUS ProArt PA279CV is suited for customers looking for an external display for the purpose of photo or video editing. It features a 27-inch 4K resolution IPS panel that offers 100% sRGB coverage, factory calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy and a USB-C port for seamless connectivity. Buy from Amazon

HP 24mh Best budget monitor The HP 24mh is a 24-inch budget monitor that offers a good set of features for the asking price. It uses an IPS panel which means better colors and viewing angles and it also offers great sRGB coverage. The monitor also features three inputs (HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA), a functional stand with height, pivot, and tilt adjustment, as well as built-in speakers. Buy from Amazon

LG UltraWide 29WP60G-B Best ultra-wide monitor LG's 29-inch ultrawide monitor should serve you well if you want a lot of real estate. It comes with a full-HD (2560 x 1080) IPS panel offering a 21:9 aspect ratio and 99% coverage of sRGB color gamut. It also comes with HDR10, AMD FreeSync, three-sided slim borders, HDMI, and USB-C for easy connectivity. Buy from Amazon

Our personal recommendation would be the LG UltraGear 27GN950-B, as it features one of the best 4K panels we’ve seen offering excellent brightness, while HDR content looks stunning. It’s pricey though at a little over $1,000. Do note that while most of the recommendations above come with a USB-C port, you need to check for compatibility, as not all of them will support video connectivity through the port. However, the good thing is that the ThinkPad X1 Carbon features a full-sized HDMI port, so you can plug at least one monitor into the laptop without relying on the Thunderbolt ports.

For those of you looking for an additional dock, we’ve sorted some of the best ones that you should buy. Check out our list of the best docks for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and also the best Thunderbolt docks. We’ve also listed some of the best Thunderbolt 4 laptops, in case you are looking for one.