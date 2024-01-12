Key Takeaways The Monokei Systems is a low-profile mechanical keyboard that offers customization options for switches, keycaps, plates, and more.

I've never really been a keyboard snob, but over the past year or so, I've definitely been getting more interested in this field. I'm far from an expert on the matter, but after reviewing the SteelSeries Apex Pro, I'm curious to see what else is out there.

As far as keyboards go, nothing had more of my curiosity at CES 2024 than the Monokei Systems, a brand-new keyboard from a company I had never heard of until this week. And after trying it, I just wanted to bring it home with me.

Low-profile but still customizable

The Monokei Systems is a low-profile mechanical keyboard, but that doesn't mean it's locked down. My previous experience with a low-profile mechanical was the Cherry KW x ULP, but you couldn't change out the switches and keycaps.

The Monokei Systems is totally different in this regard. Despite the low-profile design, both the keycaps and switches can be changed. Out of the box, you have options for either silent linear or tactile switches from Kailh, but you can also bring in your own. Similarly, the keycaps can also be changed, and in fact, Monokei is selling some separately under the Series 2 moniker. These are low-profile keycaps, but they're MX-compatible and will work on pretty much any mechanical keyboard with swappable switches. The keycap sets come in more unique looks than the included ones, including some anime-inspired editions.

But it's more than just keycaps and switches. Everything on this 75% keyboard can be swapped out easily. The top plate is attached magnetically, so you can simply pull it off and put on a new one. Even the PCB is easily swappable, so you can buy it and continuously upgrade or modify it for years to come. No screwdrivers are needed, and even I could just pull it apart. I didn't try to remove the switches, though.

The gasket socks that help secure the keyboard in the case are also swappable. The default ones are basic white and use a soft material, but you could get colored ones if, for example, you get a transparent top plate and want the insides to look better. You can also opt for a harder material if you want a firmer board when typing.

It feels and sounds great

As much as I can sing the praises of modularity, more goes into a good keyboard. Of course, the very short time I had with the Monokei Systems isn't enough to say it's better than other mechanical keyboards I've used, but I'm leaning that way. Typing on this keyboard feels really comfortable, and from what I can tell inside a crowded convention center, it's also very quiet. As much as I love my keyboard, my partner has complained that it's pretty loud when she's sitting in the room with me, so something quieter like this is definitely welcome.

The chassis of this keyboard feels phenomenal, too. I almost feel silly for being impressed with the metal top plate on my current keyboard because this one is metal on all sides, and it feels incredible. It's really heavy, but that's a good thing with keyboards. Once you're settled into a flow, you don't really want or need the keyboard to move, and that extra heft reassures you it's not going anywhere. And, of course, metal just feels strong and durable in a way that plastic just can't replicate.

Keychron has a very cool keyboard, too

While Monokei won my heart at the show, I also got to check out a new keyboard from Keychron, which you might be a little more familiar with. Called the Keychron Q1 HE, this is a keyboard with Hall effect magnetic switches, similar to the SteelSeries keyboard I mentioned before. However, just like the Monokei keyboard, this chassis is all metal, and it feels so much more premium as a result. The difference is these switches are swappable, something SteelSeries doesn't allow for its models with OmniPoint switches, and Keychron actually has a couple of variants.

What these magnetic switches enable is the ability to set a custom actuation point, as well as dual actuation macros. The switches can travel up to 3.8mm, so you can activate the key at any point up to that length. That way, you can type faster by lowering the travel distance required for actuation. The macro configuration in Keychron's app is also pretty in-depth, so you can create a macro based on when you start pressing a key, when you release it, and more. It's a good bit more advanced than models I've seen before.

Another cool feature these switches enable is mapping keyboard buttons to analog sticks. Because the keys themselves are analog, you can get the same precision as tilting an analog stick lightly instead of going all the way down. It takes some getting used to since your brain is probably trained to just press keys down all the way. Still, I can see this being incredibly useful for things like driving games where fine-tuning your turns is extremely important. Oh, and since this is a gaming keyboard, it also has RGB lighting, which is always fun.

The future of the keyboard space

Both Monokei and Keychron are doing some very cool things in the keyboard space, and while I think Monokei's products are a bit more interesting from a novelty standpoint, both of these look like fantastic options for keyboard enthusiasts.