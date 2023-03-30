Docks, hubs, and adapters have been popular laptop accessories for ages, but the trend of slim and sleek laptops lacking a wide selection of ports has more people than ever reaching for a bit of extra hardware to connect their favorite devices. The hub and dock market is massive, and just about any tech retailer is going to return a massive list of search results.

Monoprice is a big name when it comes to PC accessories, and its range of hubs, docks, and adapters is forever growing. This 7-in-1 USB-C to Dual DisplayPort docking station is a more recent addition, designed to provide laptop users with six downstream ports, dual external monitor support (for Windows PCs), and pass-through charging. It's priced to compete with many other great USB-C hubs on the market today, and it should be particularly attractive to those who have DisplayPort monitors. I put the Monoprice 7-in-1 to the test to see if it's exactly the right hub for your needs.

About this review: Monoprice provided XDA with a review unit of its 7-in-1 USB-C to Dual DisplayPort docking station (model number 44116). It had no input on the content of this article.

Monoprice 7-in-1 USB-C to Dual DisplayPort docking station Six downstream ports $50 $60 Save $10 The Monoprice 7-in-1 USB-C to Dual DP dock is more a hub than anything else, but it still offers six downstream ports that include dual 4K@60Hz display support, Ethernet, USB-A, and USB-C. It's built well and priced competitively. Ports One USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), two DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C (passthrough AC) USB Power Delivery Up to 100W Power supply included No Warranty One-year replacement warranty Max display res. Dual 4K@60Hz (with DP 1.4 Alt Mode host) Pros Up to 100W pass-through charging

Up to dual 4K@60Hz display support

Well-built and feels like it will last

Ethernet is always nice to have Cons Fixed USB-C host cable (non-removable)

No microSD or SD card reader

DisplayPort only; no HDMI $50 at MonoPrice

Monoprice 7-in-1 USB-C docking station: Pricing and availability

Costs about $50

Currently only available on the official Monoprice website

The Monoprice 7-in-1 USB-C to Dual DisplayPort docking station, which uses model number 44116, is currently available at the official Monoprice website. It regularly costs about $60, but it's been enjoying an ongoing discount that brings it down to about $50. We're expecting it to hit other third-party retailers soon, as Monoprice has a strong presence on the likes of Amazon, B&H, Newegg, and more.

Design and connectivity: Portable but durable

Lightweight but sturdy alloy shell

Non-removable host cable

Six downstream ports, one USB-C port for power pass-through

2 Images

Close

The name "Monoprice 7-in-1 USB-C to Dual DisplayPort docking station" is a bit of a misnomer. When talking about docking stations, most people are usually referring to more permanent hardware that has its own power supply and is best used on a desk. While you can certainly use this on a desk, its fixed host cable, ability to function without AC power, and port selection place it more firmly in the USB-C hub category. Even its lack of grippy feet on the bottom of the hub leans it more toward a temporary setup.

The Monoprice 7-in-1 "dock" is compact and built well. Monoprice doesn't specify the material used here, but it feels a lot like a magnesium alloy. It's fairly lightweight, but it's rigid and feels like it can take a lot of weight before crushing. There are some glossy plastic plates on either end, but they're seated firmly within the metal chassis.

One end of the hub has a USB-C port for pass-through charging, while the other has a fixed USB-C cable (measuring about 8.5 inches) to connect to the host laptop. I greatly prefer a removable host cable for the repairability aspect because damage to a fixed host cable usually means the entire hub is out of order. Monoprice offers a one-year replacement warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee, but beyond that, you're on your own.

The Monoprice 7-in-1's six main downstream ports live along either edge, spaced properly to avoid any crowding. One side has two DisplayPort 1.4 connections and a USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) port with theoretical 10Gbps transfer limits. The other side has two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2) ports with the same 10Gbps ceiling and a Gigabit Ethernet port for wired internet. The Ethernet port includes status lights to let you know that your connection is working.

Performance and charging: Great connectivity without getting too hot

Up to dual 4K@60Hz monitor support (with MST)

Up to 100W pass-through charging power

Beyond 1,000MB/s transfer speeds via USB

The first task for the Monoprice 7-in-1 dock upon arriving for testing was to connect it to a dual-display setup. One of my screens is an ultrawide with QHD+ resolution, while the other is standard with a 4K UHD resolution. The dual DisplayPort setup easily handles these monitors when you're using a Windows laptop with support for multi-stream transport (MST) and DP 1.4 Alt Mode. Most modern Windows laptops will be able to handle this with no problem, and I tested on Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 hosts. If your host tops out at DisplayPort 1.2 Alt Mode, the 4K monitors will be capped at 30Hz.

If you're on a modern Mac with an M1 or M2 chip — like the MacBook Air M2 that we reviewed and that I used as a part-time daily driver — only single-stream transport (SST) is available. That means you can't connect more than one external display despite the two DisplayPort connections. Those with HDMI or USB-C monitors will also find that this specific hub will require extra dongles and adapters to get everything working properly.

The Monoprice 7-in-1 USB-C to Dual DisplayPort dock gets warm but doesn't overheat, even with most ports filled.

I then moved on to testing USB transfer speeds. The single downstream USB-C port maxed out my Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD at a 1,072MB/s read and 1,023MB/s write rate, with the dual USB-A ports essentially on par at a 1,055MB/s read and 1,007MB/s write performance.

I also tested to see how much power could be delivered through the ports. USB-C was able to hit 7.5W of charging power with a depleted phone connected, while the USB-A ports topped out at just 2.5W. If, at all, you want to charge some devices, stick with downstream USB-C for the best result. The host USB-C cable that connects to your laptop can also handle up to 100W of pass-through charging when an AC adapter is connected. The AC adapter doesn't influence any of the downstream ports, so you'll still get the same 7.5W and 2.5W results from USB. The Monoprice 7-in-1 warms up when it's in use, but it doesn't get so hot (even when charging devices) that you can't immediately slip it into a bag or your pocket when it's time to travel.

Should you buy the Monoprice 7-in-1 USB-C docking station?

You should buy the Monoprice 7-in-1 USB-C docking station if:

You have external monitors with DisplayPort

You need to expand your laptop's USB connectivity

You prefer using a wired internet connection

You should not buy the Monoprice 7-in-1 USB-C docking station if:

You're expecting a powerful docking station

You need a hub that's as compact as possible

You often work with removable SD and microSD storage

The Monoprice 7-in-1 USB-C to Dual DisplayPort docking station isn't really a dock. It's a USB-C hub built with mobility in mind, as it doesn't require a permanent source of AC power to function. It's small enough that you can easily slip it into a laptop bag or even a laptop sleeve's side pocket. I'm never a fan of permanent host cables, but at least you won't have to carry around two separate pieces when traveling. If you do want a full dock with more downstream ports, its own AC power source, and external display support, our list of the best Thunderbolt docks can get you started down the right buying path.

Those with DisplayPort monitors will be able to take immediate advantage of the hub, but there are plenty of other great options if you need HDMI, SD or microSD card readers, or some other mix of USB that this Monoprice option cannot deliver without adding extra dongles and adapters.

The Monoprice 7-in-1 worked flawlessly across Mac and Windows devices in my testing, and it required no setup whatsoever. If you do need DisplayPort, some extra USB-A ports, Ethernet, and can work with pass-through USB-C charging, this should be a solid option. You won't pay much more for competing brands, and it's built well with a chassis that doesn't feel like it will break down even during a hard life of travel.