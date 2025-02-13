Summary Capcom extends the Monster Hunter Wild beta by 24 hours, allowing all players to access it.

Crossplay feature testing was hindered due to PS5 connectivity issues during the beta.

The beta period now goes from Thursday 13th to Monday 17th.

A little while ago, we saw the PlayStation Network go down during the weekend for a full 24 hours. As an apology, but it didn't help the PS5 Monster Hunter fans who lost a day of the Wilds beta. Given how the open beta tests are only a few days long, losing one of them can really mess things up. Fortunately, Capcom has revealed that it's giving everyone an extra 24 hours of beta play, even if you're not a PS5 player.

Monster Hunter Wilds gets another day of the Open Beta Test

As announced on the Monster Hunter X page, hunters will get an extra day to play the game regardless of their platform. This is likely because Capcom wants to test out Wilds' crossplay feature before launch, and it's hard to do that when the PS5 players couldn't get in for half of the last beta period.

If you're interested in hunting some monsters, you can hop on later today at 7pm PST (10pm EST). The beta was originally scheduled to end on Sunday, but now Capcom will leave the door open until Monday. To be honest, people are going to need the extra day just to complete the Arkveld quest; he's a real piece of work.

If you decide to hop in on PC, keep in mind that things are a little strange right now. As our beloved sister site TheGamer reported, there are lots of performance issues on the Monster Hunter Wilds beta on PC, but we're hopeful they can get ironed out before release. Maybe a bit optimistic given that it fully releases on February 28th, but one can dream.