It feels like only yesterday when Capcom gave us our first glimpse into what the future of Monster Hunter looks like, and now the launch day is here. People all over the world have called in sick to play the hit hunting game, and the current player statistics reflect a huge amount of excitement for the game. However, you'd be forgiven for thinking the launch was a flop; the Steam reviews have been pouring in, and they're not happy.

Monster Hunter Wilds sets a new record for Capcom