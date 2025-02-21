Summary Monster Train, a beloved roguelike, is now on sale for only $2.49 on Steam.

The game features a unique deckbuilding mechanic and is receiving a sequel.

If you're a fan of roguelikes, this is a great opportunity to try out the game and prepare for its sequel.

While Steam sales are a PC gamer's delight, it's very rare for a really good game to go on an extreme discount. As such, you can color me surprised when I discovered that one of my favorite roguelikes, Monster Train, is now 90% off on the Steam store. So, if you've got $2.49 sitting around, I've got a great idea as to how you can spend it.

Monster Train is now only $2.49 as its sequel appears on the horizon

If you're a fan of roguelikes and you've never heard of Monster Train before, first of all, I'm impressed you came this far without hearing someone talk about it. For you rare few, Monster Train has a deckbuilding mechanic like Slay the Spire, except you're not controlling one person; you're setting down demonic beings to protect your train from oncoming assaults. The assailants move through the train in a set pattern, so you must assemble your gang of ne'er-do-wells correctly to do the maximum amount of damage.

Fortunately, Monster Train did so well that the developer announced its plans for a Monster Train 2, complete with a demo that you can try right now. However, if you can't wait that long, you can grab the original for dirt cheap and get some runs in to see if you like the formula. Plus, our lovely friends over at our sister site TheGamer have detailed guides on how to get the most out of the game. I recommend you start off with this Monster Train beginner's guide and then move on to the best builds if you're really struggling.