Remember that Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch that was announced just a few months back? Maybe the $1,250 price tag will help jog your memory. Yes, that Wear OS 3 smartwatch made by a luxury brand featuring the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset. Well, if that wasn't enough for you, the brand is debuting a new collaboration in the form of a special edition Naruto version of the watch that will retail for $1,570.

The watch is being released as part of a Naruto capsule collection which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the popular manga and anime series. The watch will have engravings on the push buttons and the crown, featuring symbols inspired by the character. The leather watch band will also have an embossed logo that represents Konohagakurem, the main city that Naruto grew up in. As you can probably tell from the image, the watch will have a custom watch face, and it will also come in collectible box.

As for the innards of the watch, they will be the exact same as a standard model of the Summit 3 and will feature a 1.28-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC paired with 1GB RAM. As far as internal storage goes, you're looking at 8GB. The watch will also feature a variety of sensors to track health and fitness data and will come with a rubber strap, just in case you want to use the watch to track your metrics while you're exercising.

You probably don't have to be told, but unless your huge fan of Naruto or can perform his Shadow Clone technique on your wallet, there are many great alternatives to this smartwatch that cost far less. You can check some of the options available, which are some of the best in our opinion. But, if your heart is drawn towards the Naruto Summit 3, you can purchase it using the link below.

Source: Montblanc

Via: 9to5Google