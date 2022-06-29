The Montblanc Summit 3 could be the first Wear OS 3 smartwatch for iPhone users

If you’re in the market for a Wear OS 3 smartwatch, surprisingly, there aren’t many options available. For the past year or so, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 series have been the only option. Thankfully, there are more options just on the horizon, with the Montblanc Summit 3 arriving at retail stores next month. Despite its hefty price tag, it looks like the smartwatch will have a distinct advantage over its Samsung counterparts, offering the ability to connect to both Android and iOS devices.

Although Montblanc did not directly confirm that its watch can be paired with iOS devices, speaking with Wareable, Qualcomm confirmed that the Summit 3 will be able to connect to Apple devices. Qualcomm states that the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, which powers the Montblanc Summit 3, doesn’t have restrictions, which should allow for iOS connectivity. One thing to note is that while Qualcomm does supply Montblanc and other smartwatch makers with chipsets, ultimately the finalization of the product is left in the hands of the brands.

The information comes from Qualcomm, but it will ultimately be up to Montblanc

If the connection to an iOS device is possible with the Summit 3, like Wear OS 2 devices, the experience might be compromised. What you can expect from a Wear OS 3 and iOS pairing is that you will receive notifications to your wrist and that’s pretty much it. You won’t be able to interact with the notification, but I guess it’s better than nothing. If the Montblanc Summit 3 can connect to Apple devices, it will become the first Wear OS 3 device to offer iOS compatibility. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 series which also runs Wear OS 3 cannot connect to iOS devices.

The MontBlanc Summit 3 will be available for purchase starting on July 15 and will be priced at €1,250. Luckily, there are more affordable options coming soon, with Google’s Pixel Watch being one of the most anticipated Wear OS 3 watches set to arrive later this year.

Source: Wareable