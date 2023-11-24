Mophie 2-in-1 Wireless Charger $52 $80 Save $28 The Mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 wireless charger comes with the Qi charging standard for compatibility with both iPhones and Android devices. It can also juice up a pair of earbuds or a smartwatch simultaneously with a smartphone. $52 at Amazon

Wireless charging has become increasingly popular in recent years, and many modern gadgets support the feature. Charging your devices wirelessly is super convenient, as it helps you eliminate unwieldy cables that make wired charging so cumbersome. To cater to a growing market, a lot of wireless chargers are now available, but if you're looking to snag a high-quality unit for cheap, look no further than the Mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 wireless charging stand and pad that's available right now with an awesome Black Friday discount. The Snap+ 2-in-1 charger is normally listed at $80, but is currently available for just $52 on Amazon after a 35% discount.

Why you should consider the Mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 charger

First off, the device supports the universal Qi charging standard, meaning you can use it to charge both iPhones and Android devices. It's MagSafe compatible, meaning users don't have to worry about compatibility with Apple devices. According to official documentation, the wireless charging stand delivers up to 7.5W of power to iPhones and up to 15W to Android devices. That means your Android devices will charge faster.

The charging stand can hold the phone in portrait or landscape mode, so you can watch videos, make phone calls, or flick through your social media feed while it's being juiced up. The Snap+ is a 2-in-1 charger, meaning you can charge your earbuds or smartwatch on the second charging pad. This one delivers up to 5W of power, which is just about enough for AirPods or compatible Apple Watch models.

Overall, the Mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 charger is a great choice any day, and at its discounted price, it is an absolute no-brainer.