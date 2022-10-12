This Mophie 3-in-1 charging station will fuel your Apple devices for $70

Let’s admit it — cables suck. A perfectly modern-looking desk can look outrageously dated when you have three different types of cable lying around. Considering some Apple devices use different charging ports, you may end up with plenty of chargers in front of you. For example, the great Apple Watch has its own proprietary puck. Meanwhile, iPhones use Lightning, while some iPads go for USB Type-C. Of course, you’ve also got MagSafe for your new MacBook. So how do you deal with this dust magnet? Mophie has a solution! The Mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charging station has an Apple Watch puck, Qi pad, and stand for a MagSafe charger — all in one. So you get simplify how your desk looks through its minimalistic and clean approach.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Typically, the Mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charging station costs almost $90. However, today is your lucky day — as you’ve come across a great, limited-time deal. You can grab one of these Mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charging stations for a mere $70.66. Notably, though, this station does not include a MagSafe charger. So you will need to buy you own separately. The station merely provides you with a stand to hook it up. Then you get to use your iPhone in both landscape and portrait orientations — thanks to the Mophie station.

When you unbox the Mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charging station, you get the stand and a 1.5-meter wall adapter. So the only missing piece of the puzzle would be the iPhone MagSafe charger. The station includes the Apple Watch puck and the Qi pad for compatible AirPods Pro models. Of course, you could also use it to charge other compatible Qi-enabled accessories. Grab a unit before this deal expires!

Will you be buying the Mohpie 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charging station? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.