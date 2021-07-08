Here are even more games being added to Xbox Game Pass in July 2021!

Microsoft has announced another batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the month of July. As usual, the company announced another batch of games for the middle of the month, and we’re getting four new games on the service, as well as two new games for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

That brings the total number of games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month to a baker’s dozen if you combine the four new games with the nine previously announced July titles. The Medium and Dragon Quest Builders 2 are already on Xbox Game Pass but were initially available only on console and PC. This update adds them to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, meaning they can be streamed on Android and iOS devices as well.

Here are the games that are being added to Xbox Game Pass later in July:

July 8 Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud) Tropico 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) UFC 4 (Console) via EA Play

July 15 Bloodroots (Cloud, Console, and PC) Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC) The Medium (Cloud)



In addition to the above, the movie tie-in game Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game is available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and Microsoft Flight Simulator will be added to the platform on July 27.

Xbox also added a few more games to the list of those that will be removed from the Game Pass library later this month. The two games being removed on July 14 were offered via EA Play, and the other three games are being removed on July 15:

July 14 (EA Play) EA Sports UFC (Console) EA Sports UFC 2 (Console)

July 15 Endless Space 2 (PC) Downwell (PC) CrossCode (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Considering Xbox is on a roll, expect that there might be a third announcement later this month adding yet more games to Game Pass.