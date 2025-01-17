Jellyfin provides a great media experience when installing, but throwing in a few plugins can make it even better. For those coming from one of our Jellyfin install guides , plugins are just a few extra steps away. Even if you have a Jellyfin install going, plugins can be a great way to refresh your content and add a few additional features. For those new to Jellyfin, it is a free and open-source self-hosted media server that gives you complete control of the media on your network, and it is a great way to share media across all the devices on your networks.

The plugins in this list aim to enrich the look and information around your media and provide a few quality-of-life enhancements. Many of the plugins in this list come from the official Jellyfin plugin repository and are hosted on Jellyfin servers, providing an extra safety layer. However, some plugins in this list come from third-party sources, so they will require adding the appropriate repo for installation.

4 MetaTube

Metadata is king when hosting your own content

The first metadata enhancement comes courtesy of the MetaTube plugin. This plugin pulls information from all over the Internet to provide users with full metadata for their media, including titles, overviews, genres, directors, actors, and studios. Notably, the plugin also supports trailers for movies and TV series without downloading the full trailer. Another feature is enhanced search, allowing users to search for actors and films across various sources.

MetaTube Add MetaTube support with this Jellfyfin plugin See at Github

3 Jellyscrub

Scrubbing is so much easier with thumbnails

One of the perks of self-hosting your media is that you can track to any point in the show or movie you’d like. The Jellyscrub plugin makes that process even easier by providing bufferless thumbnail previews while you’re scrubbing. While Jellyfin does provide thumbnails, the process is really slow. Jellyscrub works by generating “trickplay” data files for Jellyfin, which in turn creates a seamless scrubbing experience. The plugin also offers some customization options and works on all Jellyfin players.

Jellyscrub Make scrubbing through video easier with this Jellyfin plugin See at Github

2 Jellyfin Bookshelf

Jellyfin works with much more than video

Jellyfin is not limited to organizing video files; it can also handle ebooks and audiobooks. The Jellyfin Bookshelf plugin supports ebook formats like ePub, Mobi, and PDF along with audiobook formats such as mp3, m4a, and m4b. However, the plugin is relatively new, and users will have to source their metadata for books on the server. This is an excellent extension of functionality, just like hosting your music on Jellyfin .

Jellyfin Bookshelf Add ebook and audiobook functionality to your Jellyfin server with this plugin. See at Github

1 Open Subtitles

On-demand subtitles for Jellyfin

The Open Subtitles plugin adds subtitles to any video file on your Jellyfin server. It connects to opensubtitles.com and can download subtitles in various languages. To use this plugin, users must create an account and configure their credentials. Once this is done, however, the plugin will handle the rest and automatically download subtitles for your media.

Open Subtitles Get on-demand subtitles for all of your compatible media with this Jellyfin plugin. See at Github

There are always more plugins

Jellyfin offers many more plugins that users can use to tailor their media experience to their hearts' content. The Jellyfin plugins page is an excellent resource for all of the official plugins and a handful of third-party plugins. Also, check out our first round-up of the best Jellyfin plugins.