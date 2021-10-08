Here are some more Pixel 6 wallpapers that you might like

It seems like Google will release a boatload of wallpapers with the upcoming Pixel 6 series. Over the last few months, we’ve shared quite a few wallpapers from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. And now, M. Brandon Lee from the This is Tech Today YouTube channel has shared even more Pixel 6 wallpapers.

In a recent tweet, Lee shared six new wallpapers from the Pixel 6. Four of these wallpapers look unlike the other Pixel 6 wallpapers we shared in the past, as they’re a lot less colorful and feature abstract designs. The other two wallpapers look like the flower wallpapers we shared earlier, but with some abstract elements in the background.

Here. Enjoy some exclusive wallpapers from the Google Pixel 6, early. 😏 There’s more coming 👀#teampixel #Pixel6 pic.twitter.com/H3SB1HckqG — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 8, 2021

At the moment, it isn’t clear if these wallpapers will ship by default on the Google Pixel 6 series. But we’ll know that soon enough, as the launch is right around the corner.

If you like these new wallpapers, you can download them for your device by following the link below.

Download the latest Pixel 6 wallpapers

Along with all these new wallpapers, Google will also release a couple of accessories for the Pixel 6 lineup. We recently got our first look at the upcoming Pixel Stand — a wireless charger for the upcoming phones that will likely offer 23W fast charging support. The company will also launch a few first-party cases for the devices, including a bunch of fabric cases in different colorways.

For more information about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, check out our extensive rumor roundup.