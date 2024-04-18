Key Takeaways Evidence from MSI and Asus confirm next-gen AMD Ryzen processors are in the works, preparing for an official announcement.

They will likely be named Ryzen 9000, featuring a Zen 5 architecture for improved performance.

Strong possibility that AMD's new processors will enhance competitiveness in AI hardware market, potentially outperforming Intel.

If you're excited to get your hands on the new series of AMD Ryzen processors, you likely already know that the AMD Ryzen 9000 processors were accidentally confirmed in a driver. And while that was proof enough that the newest Zen 5 architecture processors were on the way, we've just caught wind of even more evidence that something's brewing. Both MSI and Asus have let slip that they're preparing for the next generation of AMD processors that are on the way, so it shouldn't be too long until we get an official announcement.

Rumors of the AMD Ryzen 9000 receive more proof

Image Credit: Asus via VideoCardz

The news broke on VideoCardz after it found evidence tucked away within the patch notes for several AMD 600 motherboards released by MSI and Asus. The patch notes specifically state that they "support next generation AMD Ryzen processors," meaning that the hardware companies are now in full preparation mode for the next wave of AMD processors.

What do we know about the AMD Ryzen 9000?

So far, we don't know a lot about the next generation of AMD processors. In fact, the patch notes never specifically name the newest wave as "AMD Ryzen 9000." We only got that name from previous hints from AMD software, which is still open to change before release. All we know for sure is that this new family of processors has the codename "Granite Ridge," and will herald the rollout of the new Zen 5 architecture for AMD's processors.

With several AMD Ryzen-related leaks hitting the internet lately, there's a very good chance we won't have to speculate about this new processor range for much longer. If hardware companies are openly preparing their products for a new wave, it means something is approaching on the horizon that we're unaware of. And given how AMD's tests show that they outperform Intel when processing AI tasks, this new series may be the edge the company wants in the AI hardware market.