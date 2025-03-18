The outrage against GPUs with insufficient VRAM is intensifying, as it should, but gamers should also remember that a larger framebuffer doesn't magically mean improved performance. While more VRAM is necessary for unpacking high-res textures and the graphical info involved in rendering ray tracing effects, a bigger VRAM number by itself won't do much if your GPU or other components are otherwise limited.

Buying a graphics card with 16GB VRAM instead of just 12GB or 8GB might be recommended in 2025, but at the same time, you need to ensure the GPU has the raw power to utilize that additional memory. Plus, your CPU, RAM, and SSD should not act as major bottlenecks either, otherwise, VRAM will do little to solve your FPS woes.

5 More VRAM won't help a weak GPU

It's not a silver bullet